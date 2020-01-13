Charlotte Local Education Foundation along with Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and over 300 members of the community gathered this weekend to celebrate the contribution of Charlotte County Public Schools’ support employees and teachers.
Ten finalists were selected from a total of 67 nominees to be honored at the event.
These nominees were publicly recognized, by dozens of sponsors, family, friends, and colleagues for their commitment and dedication, and for demonstrating a superior capacity to inspire a love of learning in students of all backgrounds and abilities.
The Support Employee of the Year Award recognizes outstanding support employees who have made unique and exceptional contributions to CCPS. Recipients of this award demonstrate commitment and leadership in their field of work and foster cooperative relationships with colleagues and in the community.
Every year, nominations are made by students, principals, teachers, and administrators for the Charlotte County Schools’ Teacher and Support Employee of the Year award.
The winners of the Golden Apple Award are:
Christine O’Hara from Peace River Elementary was named Teacher of the Year
Neysa Juan Febus from Port Charlotte Middle was named Support Employee of the Year
Support Employee Finalists:
Felicia Farris, Deep Creek Elementary
Kari Kulman, Liberty Elementary
Felicitas Mosser, Meadow Park Elementary
Kathleen Skavroneck, Deep Creek Elementary
Teacher of the Year Finalists:
Michael Fullington, Port Charlotte High
Melody Hazeltine, Neil Armstrong Elementary
Lisa Brano Penwell, Port Charlotte High
Matina Pulliam, Port Charlotte High
“This is a milestone achievement for these professionals that give so much to the students in their care. “says Sara Wierhake, Executive Director of Take Stock in Children of Charlotte County. “We are honored to work alongside them.”
To learn more about Charlotte Local Education Foundation visit www.CharlotteSchool Foundation.org and to learn more about their Take Stock in Children program or to become a valued mentor or supporter, please call 941-255-7500 x294 or visit www.takestockinchildren.org
