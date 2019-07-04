By BEN BAUGH
Sports Writer
(Part two of a two part series; part one appeared in the July 4th edition of the Charlotte Sun)
It appears that Jake built off the momentum of his collegiate success by capturing Gold medals in the Sunshine State Games, in both the foil and sabre, this past June at the Legacy Multipurpose Center in Alachua.
“That was totally unexpected also,” said Jake. “There’s just so many great fencers. Every year, I do pretty well. I just missed the result that I was aiming for, just by a little, so I’m always kind of disappointed after the Sunshine State Games.”
However, the tournament didn’t start out the way he anticipated, losing his first bout at the beginning of the tournament against a strong opponent.
“After that bout, I knew what I had to change, what I had to look for, and luckily I adapted immediately, and then I was undefeated for the rest of the day,” said Jake.
Bryce, who turned 14-years-old this year, started strong in the open events to close 2018.
“I did this RJCCS Stoccata, it wasn’t a big event, it was just 16 fencers, but all of them were rated, they were all C and above,” said Bryce. “I was able to take first place in that, and get my B at 13 years of age. It was supposed to be an A event, but I was seeded so high, it knocked down the person that would’ve made it an A event. I was just proud of what I did that day.”
His success in the junior events, competing against 19-year-olds, with the RJCCS’s, qualifying paths for the summer nationals, enabled him to qualify for the junior event in Cadet Epee, Junior Epee and Y14 Epee, held this past week in Columbus, Ohio. Bryce is mastering all three weapons, and is able to beat his older brother in epee, said Quincy Thayer, Jake’s and Bryce’s mother.
“We’re finding that the college kids aren’t too thrilled losing to a 14-year-old,” said Quincy. “We try to explain to them that he’s not your average 14-year-old. We have a lot of people leave angry, or they won’t get in the picture.”
Locally, Bryce fenced in about 30 events, finishing in the top eight each time, said Ken Thayer, Jake’s and Bryce’s father. In addition to his wins, Bryce had several strong second place finishes.
But it was in Miami Lakes, where Bryce really distinguished himself, holding his own against a fencer from the Venezuelan Olympic team, a 36-year-old, who wins consistently at the larger scale events and on the international stage, losing by the one touch, in a bout where there was a problem with the scoring box. Bryce would earn the Silver medal in the Open Epee division.
Jake welcomed the opportunity to compete in the junior event in Columbus, knowing many of the officials and referees who participated in the event, having seen them throughout the year after competing at the intercollegiate level.
“I definitely notice on the national circuit for the collegiate level, the calls are a lot better,” said Jake. “I’m not going to say they’re more fair, but they’re a lot less biased. They’re just there to direct. There’s no horse play. They’re just there to do their job.”
The chance to fence for the preponderance of the day while in college provided Jake with the opportunity to work on a number of things allowing him to improve his skill set without outside distractions. He also had the opportunity to work on his conditioning while at school.
Jake’s passion for the sport is palpable, and he has a tremendous amount of resiliency both mentally and physically, said Ken Thayer. He has been a steadying influence on his younger brother.
There have been several people that have played a pivotal role in Jake’s success, but one person in particular pushed him to be his optimal best, and showed the Thayers the best way to approach the college signing process. His name was John Daly, the man who was instrumental in Jake’s progression, helping him get a scholarship through his grades for blades program.
“He (Daly) made sure when we couldn’t afford or didn’t have extra fun money, to try to get him things; he made sure we got him there,” said Quincy. “John made sure he had the good equipment. John believed in him. We’ve put in a lot of time and money, luckily we haven’t had to push Jake, this is all his love and passion.”
Daly’s influence continues to resonate with Jake, with the collegiate fencer recognizing the significant role he’s played in his career.
“I guess what we’re trying to say about Mr. Daly is, we owe pretty much everything to him, he’s like a guiding light,” said Jake.
However, Jake’s success has served as an inspiration to many aspiring fencers, who recognize that through hard work, commitment and dedication, realizing their goals is possible.
“We’ve had so many parents come up to us when we’re at an event with him, and they say Jake is our kid’s hero,” said Quincy. “He got there without the proper coaching. He never stopped. He did all three weapons.”
