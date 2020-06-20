The Rotary Club of Charlotte Harbor recently made a $5,000 donation to the Charlotte County Imagination Library, which is an affiliate of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parton started the library in Sevierville, Tennessee in 1996.
The Charlotte County Imagination Library was launched in 2011 by local business owner Shawn Smith. The program, which provides free books to local children from birth to age 5, is run by local educators, business owners and community supporters and is funded by local business sponsors and community donations. For more information go to charlottecountyimaginationlibrary.org.
Charlotte Harbor Rotary also awarded three high school scholarships, each in the amount of $1,000, to Charlotte High School students Brendan True and Airieana Hernandez Brown, and Port Charlotte High School student Zoe Burkhart.
The club also awarded a $1,000 scholarship from their Drew Lisby Foundation to Beverly Joseph to study nursing in college. She is a recent graduate of Charlotte High and Charlotte Technical College.
Super lawyers
Six attorneys at Farr Law Firm have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Florida Super Lawyers magazine, which recognizes the leading attorneys in the state. Super Lawyers is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.
The following Farr attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2020 lists:
Florida Super Lawyers: Guy S. Emerich, Estate Planning & Probate; Jack O. Hackett II, Real Estate; and David A. Holmes, Business Litigation.
Florida Rising Stars: Forrest J. Bass, Estate Planning & Probate; George T. Williamson, Class Action/Mass Torts; and Brett H. Sifrit, Estate Planning & Probate.
Each year, Florida Super Lawyers lists no more than 5% of lawyers in the state as Super Lawyers and no more than 2.5% as Rising Stars. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less.
College news
Charlotte Vick, of Englewood, was named to the dean's list at the University of New Haven in Connecticut.
Tori Ann Thompson, of Port Charlotte, was named to the president’s list and dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.
Brooke Ollerenshaw, of Port Charlotte, was named to the dean's list at the University of the Cumberlands in Kentucky.
Elijah Wright, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at the University of Arkansas, Little Rock.
Mikaela Calcagni, of Port Charlotte, graduated summa cum laude from Lasell University in Massachusetts.
Emily McVety, of Port Charlotte, graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology at University of Central Florida. She will be attending the University of Texas at El Paso's graduate school to study mental health counseling in the fall.
Email good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com.
