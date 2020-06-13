Benjamin Heflin, born and raised in Charlotte County, is a 2020 medical school graduate. He attended the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) in Bradenton, from which he will be receiving a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree. Heflin will be starting a 3-year residency in family medicine at St. Petersburg General Hospital in July. He currently lives in Riverview.
Heflin is a first-generation college student and credits his parents for his success.
"Without their daily example of perseverance, hard work and kindness, none of this would have been possible," Helfin said.
Dr. April Fleming named Dean
Florida SouthWestern State College announces Dr. April Fleming as its new dean of the School of Education.
Prior to joining FSW, Dr. Fleming was director of Education Programs at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota. She has more than 20 years of leadership experience in higher education, preK-12 public education, and educational research and policy as well as extensive teaching experience at the undergraduate level, including both associate and baccalaureate degrees.
Dr. Fleming earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and chemistry from Dillard University. She earned a master's degree in early childhood education as well as a doctorate in education with a concentration in higher education leadership and a minor in early childhood education from Nova Southeastern University.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Fleming to FSW,” said FSW Provost Dr. Eileen DeLuca. “We look forward to new initiatives and ideas she will bring to the School of Education to continue its long tradition of excellence in education both for our teacher candidates and for the students enrolled in our collegiate high schools.”
NEW COLLEGE GRADS
Angelica Connor, of Port Charlotte, earned a master's degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
Congrats to the following students who recently graduated from George Institute of Technology:
Jenny Li, of North Port, bachelor's degree in computer science.
Mckenzie Lane, of North Port, bachelor's degree in earth and atmospheric sciences.
Heather Taylor, of North Port, graduated from Troy University in Alabama, college of education.
Ryan DePietro, of Englewood, graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of arts in history from The University of Tampa.
COLLEGE NEWS
Margaret Scarberry, of Port Charlotte, was named to the dean's list at the University of Evansville in Indiana.
Calen Smith, of Englewood, was named to the president's list at Mississippi College.
Alexander Gonzalez, of Port Charlotte, was named to the dean's list at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Missouri.
Emily Denmark, of Rotonda West, was named dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University.
Isabella Smith, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Kourtney McGrath, of Rotonda West, was named to the dean's list at Georgia State University.
Mikaela Calcagni, of Port Charlotte, was named to the dean's list at Lasell University in Newtown, Massachusetts.
Charlie Pierceall, of Port Charlotte, was named to the Southeast Missouri State University dean's list.
Kira Ferner, of Punta Gorda, was named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
Rena Viele, of Englewood, was named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
Skylar Rupert, of Port Charlotte, was named to the provost’s list at Florida Polytechic University in Lakeland.
MORE THAN A TOOTSIE ROLL
St. Charles Borromeo Knights of Columbus Council had a very successful 2019-2020 Tootsie Roll Drive. Funds were distributed to three nonprofit charities in Charlotte County. Organization leaders wish to thank the community for the support.
