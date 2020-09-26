For the first time in 22 years, a woman was inducted to the Peace River Harbor Heights Rotary as their first female member.
At a meeting on Sept. 10, Monica Luna officially joined the club that has been an all-male organization since its inception.
“It is a great honor for me to join the Peace River Harbor Heights Rotary Club,” Luna said. “Since I moved to Charlotte County 16 years ago, I’ve had the privilege to work with many of this club’s Rotarians on different community projects.”
Luna grew up in the Dominican Republic and she is the daughter of a Rotarian, so she understands the true value of service above self.
Rotary District Governor Darryl Keys said it was a profound moment in the history of the club.
“It was my distinct honor to induct Monica as its first female member,” Keys said.
Luna said the fellowship and greatness that happens at this club and in this community has always inspired her.
“I work for the Charlotte County Boys & Girls Clubs, and I serve as a board trustee for Charlotte Prep School and in the past I have contributed to many causes that align with our Rotary Club local efforts,” Luna said. “I am so honored and I’m looking forward to accomplishing some great things in the community. Although 2020 has brought many difficult times, that also brings opportunities to grow.”
College news
Alexander Bartis, of Punta Gorda, has received a bachelor of science degree from the University of Alabama.
William Urquhart, of Punta Gorda, has received a master of arts degree from the University of Alabama.
Jaina Blaine, of Port Charlotte, made the president’s list at Georgia Southern University.
