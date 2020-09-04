Liz Barton, administrator of the Douglas T. Jacobson State Veterans Nursing Home in Port Charlotte, was honored recently as the 2020 Nursing Home Administrator of the Year by Florida Health Care Association (FHCA).
The award, presented during FHCA’s 2020 virtual conference, is the highest honor given to a nursing home administrator in Florida’s long-term care profession.
“It’s so evident that Liz serves her residents and team members with tireless dedication,” said Emmett Reed, FHCA’s Executive Director. “They are quick to boast about her deep care for those at her center. It’s no surprise that with Liz’s leadership, the Veterans Nursing Home has become so valued within the local community.”
Barton brings her willingness to serve her facility to the Florida Health Care Association. She’s an active member of the Emergency Preparedness Committee and Survey and Regulatory Committee, as well as a Florida Leader graduate.
The 2020 Nursing Home Administrator of the Year award is part of Florida Health Care Association’s Long Term Care Excellence Achievement Awards which were presented during FHCA's Virtual Conference, Aug. 18-20. For more information, visit www.fhca.org/membership/ltcawards.
College news
Kira Ferner, of Punta Gorda, has been named to the dean's list at Valdosta State University in Georgia.
Email your good news to: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.