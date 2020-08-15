Punta Gorda — The Punta Gorda Elks Lodge recently presented the Grande Lodge Americanism Award to Mike Riley.
The award is presented to a community member who is involved in the promotion of good deeds in their local community.
"For 40 years, Mike Riley has been an educator for our very own Charlotte County Public Schools," said Elks past exalted ruler Tim Pohto. "Those who know him, know his heart and his soul are true when it comes to what’s best for our children."
Riley is also the leader of The BoogieMen, a local band that has performed at more than 150 charity events over the past 30 years.
"Punta Gorda Elks is one of 1884 lodges in the United States," Pohto said. "Every year our lodge puts on an all day picnic and drug awareness program for the fourth-grade students of Sallie Jones Elementary School. We also sponsor an annual fishing tournament for more than 150 children on our pier, emphasizing the importance of respecting our environment along with responsible fishing safety and etiquette. Every summer the members of our lodge send 100 children to the Florida Elks-owned Youth Camp in Umatilla, Florida, for a week-long stay, at no expense to the children or their parents."
Last year the Punta Gorda Elks gave more than $29,000 in scholarships to local graduating high school seniors.
Elks past exalted ruler Pohto said in the past 15 years, this is only the second time that they’ve given out this award.
"It was easy to give this award to a person in our community who exemplifies the American way of life ... and Mike Riley does just that," Pohto said."
Riley said he was was truly humbled and honored by receiving it.
"I was really surprised when I heard this is only the second one they’ve given this award out in 15 years," Riley said. "That made it even more special."
College news
Emily Denmark, of Rotonda West, made the summer 2020 dean's list at Georgia Southwestern State University.
