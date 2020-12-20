Beginning around Thanksgiving, the pace of everyday life suddenly accelerates.
Besides working, going to school, or tending to our homes, we are bombarded by commercials and social media, urging us to shop, bake, decorate, mail holiday cards early, travel to visit relatives, fulfill social commitments - wait, we're not supposed to do all of these things in the age of Covid ...
The holidays are a stressful time of the year for many, and for some, they bring on depression. But there is hope. While "there ain't no cure for the summertime blues," as the song suggests, there is a cure for the holiday blues -- more than one, actually.
Derick Duston, clinical director for outpatient services at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda, said that the clinic first sees an "uptick around September, which is the time that school is starting up." The second is "the holidays," he added.
He said that a common trigger is what was once called SAD - seasonal affective disorder, which is more common in the north, but now it's referred to as "Major Depressive Disorder with a Seasonal Pattern," Duston said.
The onset of the seasonal disorder is due to shorter days in the winter months, meaning less sunlight which provides vitamin D. This decreases serotonin while increasing melatonin. Lack of sunlight could lead to a vitamin D deficiency in the winter months, especially in states where the sky is overcast for days on end.
Although seasonal depression is more common up north, the holidays still trigger depression in Florida despite the state's abundance of sunlight.
Duston said that the holidays trigger social expectations: "It's a joyful time," he said, so people feel that they have to be happy. But many are not. And then there are social commitments to attend parties and family gatherings.
"Set realistic expectations," Duston advised. "Be aware of triggers from family members." For instance, if Uncle Harry argues with you every year, you might want to skip attending such a gathering to guard your mental health.
Before the pandemic, some people's calendars would be filled with social commitments that alone would cause stress. Again, Duston advised readers to "set realistic expectations -- choose which ones you will attend, and set limits. Attend a few but not all."
And if you're the one expected to host a holiday party but are fearful of infection due to Covid, don't hesitate to tell your past guests that this year you are not having a gathering, to protect both them and yourself, Duston said. Or perhaps you're simply just not up to hosting a party this year. It is OK to say no to preserve your mental health.
The holidays evoke memories of Thanksgivings, Christmases and Hanukkahs past. Some might be spending this year without a loved one who has recently died.
"This is the time to reach out if you are experiencing overwhelming sadness," Duston said. "Speak to a specialist," or perhaps call a friend or family member who could offer solace, he said.
This year with so many families who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, many are facing the holidays trying to fulfill children's wish lists for toys and other gifts. Duston advised that the family should communicate and be clear in its goals as to what rewards could be made. He suggested that families needing gifts for children should approach organizations such as Marine Toys for Tots (toysfortots.org), the Salvation Army, the Make-A-Wish Foundation for children under 18 facing a life-threatening medical condition, your local churches, and food banks that are giving out toys.
Food pantries are a good resource; some local organizations such at St. Vincent de Paul in Punta Gorda, were giving out full Thanksgiving dinners, including uncooked turkeys, this year. Many churches and houses of worship have food pantries, and some also offer help for utility bills. And it is OK to go from one food pantry to the other, as not every one will have all items that the family needs. Call your town to find which resources are available.
Many people have been isolated before the pandemic began, and this year there are more people alone than ever before. Duston said that it's OK to be alone, and that activities can fill the void for those who are trying to get through the holidays with mental health and spirits intact. Here are some other tips and things to do this holiday season: Exercise, travel (while practicing social distancing), read a book, revisit a hobby, visit a park, volunteer.
Although the area is still practicing social distancing, you could help to give out food at a house of worship, or deliver food to housebound seniors through Meals on Wheels, for instance. You might want to turn your hobby into gift-making for children or seniors in nursing homes.
If you find yourself unable to pull out of a depression, do not hesitate to seek professional help. Call Charlotte Behavioral Health Care's hotline or make a Telehealth appointment, at 941-639-8300. If you are unable to pay or lack insurance, Duston said that the clinic operates on a sliding scale fee, with some clients not having to pay.
Further information:
Charlotte Behavioral Health Care www.cbhcfl.org
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida to hold a drive-through event Dec. 12 from 10 am to noon. The event will include a food pantry and holiday goodie bags. Bicycle helmets will be given out to each child attending. Call 941-624-7200 or go to Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov to reserve a spot at the event.
Salvation Army website has information on help paying bills, free toys, and Christmas food assistance: NeedHelpPayingBills.com
For information on seasonal depression:
· https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/happiness-is-state-mind/201912/holiday-depression-and-the-most-wonderful-time-the-year
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.