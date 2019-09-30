PUNTA GORDA — A new pilot program for the palate is arriving outside Punta Gorda Airport this month.
With more people coming through and working around the airport, there will now be more food for them to eat with the launch of Food Truck Fall this month.
The pilot program will serve passengers, employees and others. Each upcoming Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, a new food truck will serve food options in the short-term parking lot across from the Bailey Terminal.
A range of vendors from southwest Florida will be serving everything from gourmet grilled cheese and pastas, to tacos, frozen treats and fusion cuisine, the PGD airport announced Monday.
"The impetus for Food Truck Fall comes as the numbers of on-airport employees, general aviation traffic and Allegiant passengers have steadily increased," a PGD release said.
Allegiant is the only major commercial carrier currently flying through the PGD airport.
"Allegiant now provides air service to 45-plus nonstop destinations from PGD. PGD also leases 230 aircraft T-hangars, and sites to 21 non-aviation tenants and 40 aviation-related tenants. The surrounding Interstate Airport Park is also home to other large employers like Cheney Brothers and Peace River Distributing."
The food truck schedule is available online and subject to change at www.FlyPGD.com
“We’re using October as a pilot period to see how many customers are served, how happy the customers and vendors are, and what improvements we can make going forward,” said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller. “We’ll also be monitoring the resulting reviews on each food truck’s Facebook page.”
Scheduling food trucks is a short-term way to enhance food options offered at the airport, Miller said.
That is at least before passengers go through security screening.
For passengers that go through screening, they can visit a full bar or buy hot, made-to-order sandwiches and subs from The Junction before departing flights. Nino's Italian Bakery in Punta Gorda supplies The Junction with breads, bagels, muffins and pastries each morning.
Meanwhile, the SkyView Café is just south of the Bailey Terminal, and is open to the public and passengers Sunday through Friday for breakfast and lunch.
Parking is free for two hours in the short-term parking lot.
