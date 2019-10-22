Echo Parker

Three-year-old Echo Parker was one of the 70 daily students at Grace Community School Tuesday who was greeted by closed doors and a note on the door. 

 SUN PHOTO BY LIZ HARDAWAY

PORT CHARLOTTE — Roughly 70 kids expecting to go to their day care Tuesday came upon closed doors.

Grace Community School in Port Charlotte closed Tuesday morning for an "undetermined amount of time," according to a letter alerting parents of this change. 

Parents were only alerted with this note taped on the door. Acting manager Renee Hodge received a call from the owner, Reverend Jeremy Walker, about the news 30 minutes before her 6:30 a.m. shift. 

The full note states: 

"It is with sadness that due to circumstances beyond our control we must close the Port Charlotte location of Grace Community School for an undetermined amount of time. We may open a Port Charlotte location again at some point in the future when staff is available to meet Grace Community School standards. If you have any questions please call, 239-234-2799." 

The Sun will update this story. 

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

