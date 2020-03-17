Florida Southwestern State College in Punta Gorda issued an alert late Tuesday afternoon stating that the Spring Commencement for 2020 has been canceled due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus and large community gatherings.
FSW spokesperson Greg Turchetta said the school is following recommendations from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.
“The State Board of Regents told universities to cancel all commencements,” Turchetta said. “We have seen as many as 3,000 people attend these events in the past. This virus is not going away anytime soon and we are taking these warnings seriously.”
All face-to-face classes at the college are suspended and will resume in an online and/or remote format by Monday, March 23. Once moved online and/or remote, classes will remain virtual until further notice.
K-12 state wide recommendations
The Florida Department of Education announced plans for the remainder of the school year in a press release Tuesday.
Governor Ron DeSantis announced that all remaining assessments for school readiness and voluntary prekindergarten and all testing requirements for K-12 will be canceled for the 2019-2020 school year. DeSantis also provided more flexibility to local school districts so they can install and establish additional remote learning opportunities for students, including the ability to purchase devices and internet services.
The Florida Department of Education and K-12 school districts are instructed to redirect unspent 2019-2020 funds from reading scholarship accounts, the reading instruction allocation, the digital classroom allocation and the teachers classroom supply assistance program to help low-income students purchase digital devices and establish Internet services.
County school boards throughout the state will not be meeting until June 30.
What’s happening with local school events?
The Sun reached out to media representatives from Charlotte and Sarasota counties and this is what they said.
Do you know if prom or commencement ceremonies are still happening?
“At this point they are canceled due to no extracurricular activities and the DOE not wanting more than 10 people in any one area at a time,” said Charlotte County Schools spokesperson Mike Riley. “The proms were set for the Charlotte County Events and Conference Center and we were notified that they were ordered closed. Both Graduations were scheduled for the Lee County Arena and that is not looking good either.”
“We are still awaiting guidance on a number of items, such as events like prom and graduation ceremonies, from FLDOE,” said Sarasota County Schools media relations team member Kelsey Whealy.
Are there plans for online classes starting in April?
“We are currently putting our plan together and hope to begin on March 30,” Riley said.
“Planning is still in progress,” Whealy said. “The most recent updates will be posted under ‘District News’ on our website.”
Are there any plans to make up missed classes over the summer?
“We are taking directives from the DOE and at this point there is no plan to make up this time over the summer,” Riley said.
“We are still waiting on additional guidance form FLDOE,” Whealy said.
Are teacher salaries being affected?
“Teachers will be on the job and salaries are not being affected,” Riley said.
“The district is still determining which employees will be working starting the week of March 23, and what those roles would be,” Whealy said.
