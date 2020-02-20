March 28 officially kicks off the Great American Cleanup, which is an annual event organized by Keep America Beautiful that involves more than three million volunteers across the nation between March and the end of May.
This year marks the 22nd year of this event.
Charlotte County residents get involved with the Great American Cleanup by cleaning up shorelines, roadsides and parks through the local affiliate Keep Charlotte Beautiful. For those who prefer a different approach to keeping their communities clean, people also choose to participate by taking on projects such as planting gardens and adding art to blank or run-down spaces.
Last year, 806 volunteers with a combined total of 2,400 hours participated in this event to clean up Charlotte county. Over 26,745 pounds of litter was collected from 230 miles of local roads. To get involved in the Great American Cleanup this year, signup sheets can be found at KeepCharlotteBeautiful.org. With any further questions, contact Keep Charlotte Beautiful at 941-764-4390.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.