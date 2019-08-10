Grenade

A grenade that DeSoto County Sheriff's Office authorities said they seized during a traffic stop Saturday.

 PHOTO FROM DCSO FACEBOOK

DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday night that deputies seized guns and a grenade from a convicted felon during a traffic stop.

According to a Facebook post from DCSO, the driver, Donald Reid, Jr., was arrested "for multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon."

"During this stop, an M67 hand grenade (with the pin in place) was also located in the vehicle," the DCSO Facebook post stated. "Reid informed detectives that to his knowledge, the grenade was 'live.'"

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad also responded to ensure the grenade was safe for removal and destruction, according to DCSO.

