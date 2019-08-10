DeSoto County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday night that deputies seized guns and a grenade from a convicted felon during a traffic stop.
According to a Facebook post from DCSO, the driver, Donald Reid, Jr., was arrested "for multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon."
"During this stop, an M67 hand grenade (with the pin in place) was also located in the vehicle," the DCSO Facebook post stated. "Reid informed detectives that to his knowledge, the grenade was 'live.'"
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad also responded to ensure the grenade was safe for removal and destruction, according to DCSO.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.