PORT CHARLOTTE — Within the barn of the Charlotte County Fair is over 70 chickens, 44 hogs, 32 rabbits and guinea pigs, 23 goats, 20 heifers, 16 steer, nine lambs, eight ducks and three turkeys.
And each animal had hundreds of hours of work, planning, cleaning and care poured into it.
Saturday afternoon the fair had its rabbit show, where Emni Lynn Shipman, 3, and Willow Breeze Scott, 4, received awards for participating in 4-H's Pee Wee division.
"It was their first time showing," said Velvet Scott. As her daughter Willow participates more in 4-H, the funds she makes will go toward her college tuition.
Later that evening was the hog show, where approximately 44 hogs were shown.
Over 225 animals are in the fair's barn, according to agriculture organizers Jackie Andrews.
"4-H grows leaders," said 4-H extension agent Kristie Popa. "It's more than raising an animal ... they gain life skills."
"It's the best things for kids to get involved in," Andrews said, with her daughter, now in her thirties, doing it since she was 10.
Sometimes these animals are a "pain in the butt," 13-year-old Jenna Tanksley said, showing her goats Bruce and Hibiscus, her steer Bentley and a pig this year. "I don't think (kids who don't raise farm animals) understand how hard it is."
But sometimes it can be difficult to part with the animals they've grown to love. Tanksley is especially sad to see Bentley go.
While 14-year-old Kasyn Rickard is attached to her steer Griffen, who acts "like a big baby."
"It's lots of work," Kayla Croy, 14, said, while petting her 1,326-pound steer, JW. "You grow a big bond with them, they can be spunky or babies or playful. I'm going to be sad to sell him, but I knew it was coming."
This is Croy's first time showing a steer, and she will later this week show her heifer, Spirit, but has in the past also shown hogs. This is Rickard's fourth year showing cows, but also her first steer.
"She's always had a love for animals," Croy's mother, Tracy Croy, said. "She's had him since he was a baby."
Meanwhile, Klayton Neuhofer, 12, is showing three chickens and two ducks. His favorite, Brownie, is a small, black hen that is the calmest of the bunch.
Klayton got involved with 4-H after his mom, Kristyn Neuhofer, was trying to get him passionate about a hobby. Plus, the family was already raising chickens.
"I grew up showing small animals," his mom, Kristyn Neuhofer, said.
Her youngest, Lyle Neuhofer, 4, is also showing a rooster named Chicken Little. He enjoys petting the chicken's comb, or the red top on its head, and walking with his chicken around his yard.
The boys have even started finding eggs in the morning.
The Charlotte County Fair goes until Sunday, Feb. 9, and is at 2333 El Jobean Road in Port Charlotte.
General admission for adults is $7, $5 for students and free for children 5 and under. Parking is $5.
Everyone can enjoy free gate admission Tuesday, Feb. 4, while students and school employees with valid ID get free admission Sunday, Feb. 9. The entire family of military personnel with proof of past or current service can get in for free Thursday, Feb. 6 for Military Appreciation Day; and 4-H and FFA members get free gate admission Saturday, Feb. 8.
For more information about the fair, visit www.TheCharlotteCountyFair.com.
