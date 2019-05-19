Karen McElhaney is the guardian of a safe haven.
Her responsibilities as executive director might revolve around the day-to-day operations of CARE – the Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies. But in the end protecting victims is her real job, along with her staff and the board she answers to.
Since it was started in 1983, it has been CARE’s mission to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County, according to its website.
They come first.
“I’ve always been motivated to help women,” McElhaney said. “It’s what I always wanted to do.”
What McElhaney has done in her three years as executive director, according to board president Judith Harris, is raise CARE’s profile in the community.
“Since Karen’s arrival at CARE, we have seen a tremendous increase in visibility for our organization,” Harris said. “Karen’s hands-on approach to community involvement, her forging of working relationships both within our office and outside, have done wonders for CARE’s prominence.
“What we do is no longer a secret. We are here and people are becoming more aware of how important our work is to our community.”
By its very nature, CARE must be a discreet organization. It protects victims of abuse. It has a wide variety of programs in place to do just that. But it just makes sense that the more people know about it, the more accessible it is to those victims.
McElhaney, 60, grew up in Pittsburgh and earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Pittsburgh. She also holds a master’s degree in social sciences from Capella University. She lives in Port Charlotte with her husband, Don. They have a total of seven children and step-children, and five grandchildren.
She started coming to Port Charlotte when she was 14 because her grandparents lived here, but she didn’t move here permanently until about six years ago when she came from Ohio to take care of her father, who passed away.
She had done social work at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio, and that job was on hold while she was here. She had taken care of 400 families, and during her tenure she “saw a lot of victims of domestic violence. We saw a lot of victims of rape.”
But while the job in Canton waited, it became increasingly clear to her that she was going to stay in Charlotte. She soon began working at the Pregnancy Careline Center in Port Charlotte. She was there for a year.
During that time, Kay Tvaroch, CARE’s former executive director, reached out. The phone call came just when McElhaney was dealing with the death of her brother-in-law. That was on top of the death of her father. Her mother had died a few years before.
It was a few weeks until McElhaney and Tvaroch actually sat down to talk.
“I was exhausted,” McElhaney recalled. “I’d lost my dad, my brother-in-law. I felt lost. And I thought, ‘I just want to talk to people. I want to help. I want to go one-on-one with a victim.’
“My biggest idol is Mother Teresa. I wanted to look at somebody and just see them. I signed on.”
McElhaney served as prevention outreach coordinator for a year before Tvaroch told her she planned to retire.
It was in the cards that McElhaney step up.
“Sometimes I’m amazed,” McElhaney said. “I feel very blessed they brought me here.”
And while she oversees a nonprofit that includes a staff of 30 and offers a number of free services — including an emergency shelter for abused women and their children, hotlines, counseling, civil legal aid, transportation, and self-help programs — McElhaney still prefers the personal touch.
“I want to help women individually,” she said. “My whole thing was never to help entire communities. It was always about you the person. You were in my office. You’re the one I’m going to help.
“I want CARE to be available for every victim. If you don’t personally know about CARE, your neighbor does, your family does, and you’re going to get that help. That’s what is important.”
Helping out individuals has a way of adding up. Before you know it, you’ve made a difference in an entire community. Even if that’s not what you set out to do.
