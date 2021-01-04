A 35-year-old Port Charlotte man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing child pornography and molestation of a victim under 18.
Michael Bossen Mayans was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 29, 2019, after Major Crimes detectives found photographs of children engaged in sexual acts on his cell phone during an unrelated investigation.
There were seven images on his phone that showed underage nude girls. At least one photo depicted a girl performing a sexual act on Bossen Mayans, who was identified by a tattoo on his stomach area.
Two different female juvenile victims were involved, according to the original arrest report.
He was arrested in 2019 on charges of using a child in a sexual performance, capital sexual battery, sexual assault by a familial or custodial authority and four counts of possession of child pornography.
After his arrest, his bond was revoked on a prior traffic case. He’s been in the Charlotte County Jail since his arrest.
He was adjudicated guilty on Thursday on five of those seven charges.
He pleaded guilty, and the charges of sexual assault by custodian and using a child in a sexual performance were not prosecuted.
Bossen Mayans will serve 25 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. He will get credit for the 491 days he had served in jail before he was sentenced on Dec. 31.
His attorney, public defender Patrick McDonald, said he is not authorized to speak with the media.
For the rest of his life, Bossen Mayans will be a sexual predator, as designated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. He will be on lifetime sex offender probation.
