Brand new homes are currently being constructed in Punta Gorda for three local families who need them.
Wells Fargo Foundation has awarded Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity a $45,000 grant to help build the three affordable homes in the 33982 zip code of city.
Jan Nick, development coordinator for Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity, said the organization has partnered with Wells Fargo Foundation for many years, and this year, the help is even more appreciated.
“The Foundation has always been very generous with us and with COVID-19 affecting more and more families, they’ve truly stepped up in a big way to help more families,” Nick said.
According to a press release, Wells Fargo Builds provides philanthropic financial assistance from the Wells Fargo Foundation to support the construction, renovation, painting or repairing of homes with low-to-moderate income households. In 2019, Wells Fargo employees volunteered more than 1.9 million hours of service to strengthen their communities, including building, repairing, and improving 674 homes across the U.S. with several organizations through Wells Fargo Builds.
Mike Mansfield, Charlotte County Habitat CEO, stated in the release “Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity has had a long standing relationship with the Wells Fargo Foundation helping families achieve the dream of home ownership. We are very grateful we can continue our partnership, especially during these unprecedented times. This is truly a blessing, and we look forward to helping three additional families on their path to a prosperous and stable life.”
The funding is part of an $8.1 million donation to Habitat for Humanity International for capacity building and direct mission support to build, renovate and repair more than 350 affordable homes across the United States. The grant is provided through Wells Fargo Builds and is part of the Wells Fargo Foundation’s $1 billion philanthropic commitment to create more housing affordability solutions by 2025, the release stated.
In the past, the organizations get together and host a ribbon cutting ceremony event once construction is complete. Instead, a virtual ceremony will be held via a Zoom meeting. Organization leaders, the homeowners and a pastor will be present to bless the home.
“This is new for us, too,” Nick said. “We just want to everyone to keep safe during these difficult times.”
