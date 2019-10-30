If this is your first year, or 90th handing out candy, here are a few tips to surviving Halloween.
1. Give out candy — good candy. You might as well prepare for the egging now and unwind your hose if you plan on handing out fruit, fruit disguised as candy, Sixlets, Smarties or Mounds bars.
2. Give out more than one piece of good candy … especially to older kids.
3. Keep the commentary on costumes to a minimum.
The younger the kid, the more you can say. Example: A 5-year-old Disney princess rings your doorbell. “Aw! Aren’t you a beautiful Mulan/Elsa/Belle!”
The older the kid, the less you should say. Example: A group of tweens dressed as tweens rings your doorbell. Seeing no costumes, the homeowner says: “Why don’t you show a little more effort next time.” Don’t … please don’t then smugly hand out one piece of candy.
This is how I learned that egging is not a cliche. Don’t make my rookie mistake … or, at least keep the hose handy.
Where are the best places for trick-or-treating or celebrating with kids?
There are few big hubs of Halloween activity in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties, such as the historic district in Punta Gorda and Dearborn Street in Englewood. Some churches and businesses also offer Halloween fun. To feel really safe on Halloween, check out Cops & Goblins at the Charlotte Sports Park. Below is a listing of area events:
PUNTA GORDA
Punta Gorda Historic District and Gilchrist Park: Homeowners decorate and spend hours handing out candy to the hundreds of kids who swarm the brick-lined streets. Nearby, in Gilchrist Park, kids can receive free ice cream thanks to Gov. Albert Gilchrist who started the annual sweet-treat tradition.
Haunting on the Harbor: 5 p.m.-11 p.m. in downtown Punta Gorda at the intersections of U.S. 41 and Marion Avenue. Free admission. There will be live music, food, beverages and a kids zone with an adult costume contest at 8:30 p.m. Adults can pay $15 to enter the 6,000-square-foot haunted house. Kids 6-12 are $10. Kids younger than 6 are not allowed into the haunted house. Proceeds benefit Charlotte High’s athletics. For more info, go to www.puntagordahaunting.com.
Cars & Candy: Kids can trick or treat from vintage cars with trunks filled with treats from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Illuminate Children’s Ministry, 507 W. Marion Ave. Punta Gorda. The event will also have 13 food trucks on site.
PORT CHARLOTTE
Cops & Goblins: 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road. The event will feature candy, touch-a-truck, bounce houses, and food trucks. 941-743-2425.
Bike-or-Treat: Kids can trick-or-treat at Sunshine Ace Hardware, 3035 Tamiami Trail, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. The Patriot Riders of America will be present with decorated bikes. Kids can take pictures on ghoulish bikes.
Fall Festival: Go Church will host a fall festival from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The free event will have bounce houses, face-painting, BBQ, and trunk or treating. 590 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941-735-4220.
ENGLEWOOD
Dearborn Street Safewalk: From 5 p.m.-7 p.m. on West Dearborn Street in Englewood, local merchants and organizations will provide candy for trick-or-treaters. There will be a Pumpkin Patch photo prop at Magnolia Avenue and West Dearborn, and a pet costume contest at 5:30 p.m. at 355 W. Dearborn St. For more info, visit oldeenglewood.com.
Teen Halloween Dance: From 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., the Englewood Community Coalition will present a free Halloween Dance for teens in seventh through 12th grade at the Englewood Event Center, 3069 S. McCall Road, Englewood. There will be a Zombie DJ, music, dancing, snacks, prizes, and a special guest from the grave. This is a safe, drug- and alcohol-free event. Space is limited to 300 kids and their parents. For more information, contact Kay Tvaroch of the Englewood Community Coalition at kay@ccEnglewood.com or 941-681-0091.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., kids can trunk-or-treat at the Fellowship Church of Englewood. There will also be a spooky maze. 140 Rotonda Blvd W., Rotonda. 941-475-7447.
Trunk-or-Treat: From 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Sonrise Baptist Church, kids can trunk-or-treat and enjoy a light dinner. 11050 Willmington Blvd., Englewood. For more information, call 941-475-5363.
ARCADIA
Trick-or-treat on Hickory Street: From 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at Town & Country Properties, 521 E. Hickory St. in Arcadia. There will be a costume contest, guess the weight of the pumpkin challenge, and candy guessing games. Winners can earn gift cards.
Trick-or-Treat at Joshua Citrus, Inc.: From 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at Joshua Citrus, Inc., 4135 S.E. County Road 760 in Arcadia. Kids under 12 who are in costume will receive free mini ice cream cones. There will also be slides, games and pumpkins.
Turner Center Trick-or-Treat: From 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on Halloween, kids can trick-or-treat at the Agri-Civic Center, featuring the Bull Boo Bash and costume contest. The Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading will be present with an information booth. 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
Can I stay closer to home and trick-or-treat in my neighborhood?
Of course. Make sure to follow common-sense safety tips (watch for traffic, carry flashlights/glowsticks, wear light-colored clothing/reflective tape).
If you have a concern about sex offender residences, download the Charlotte or Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office apps. Florida Department of Law Enforcement also has a free app, which provides more in-depth information on sex offenders across the state.
Will we need to bring umbrellas, coats and hats?
You won’t be covering up your Halloween costume with a winter coat. Trick-or-treating temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper 80s. There may be a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm, but don’t let that dampen your spooky spirits.
Help! I need a last-minute costume idea.
Here are a few easy ideas for grown-ups:
#Floridaman or #Floridawoman: Flip-flops and tank tops are required to be a #Floridaman or #Floridawoman. Optional add-ons include: handcuffs, an alligator down one pants-leg with a Burmese python down the other side, a fanny pack containing clown makeup, and a business card for Casey Anthony’s attorney.
Fake News: Carry a newspaper with the word “Fake” written in large print.
Anyone from “The Office:” All you need are work clothes, paper from Dunder Mifflin, and a sophisticated juvenile sense of humor. Be prepared to say, “That’s what she said.”
Sexy Accountant/Telemarketer/Landscaper: Despite the #Metoo era, it seems every woman’s Halloween costume still is unnecessarily risqué. Sexy nurses. Sexy inmates. Sexy sanitation worker. There are a lot of cheap and easy options here (“That’s what she said.”). Simply tighten, shorten, shred your clothes. Example: Tighten and tear holes in some pleated khakis, grab a calculator and pencil ... meet the “Sexy CPA.” Wear skimpy clothes, grab some sneakers and a dog leash ... welcome the “Sexy Dogwalker.”
The Whistleblower: Since no one knows the identity of the Trump-Ukraine whistleblower, this is an easy one. Wear a whistle. It works best if you also wear a suit — a dark-colored business suit. Not a swimsuit, because then you become a lifeguard ... which might be the most-envied costume of the night given how it will feel as hot and sticky as the Fourth of July at the beach.
What am I going to do with all this candy?
Or:
• Freeze it.
• Make your own trail mix.
• Add chocolate to your coffee, hot cocoa, cakes, cookies, etc.
• Put some candy aside for making a gingerbread house at Christmas.
