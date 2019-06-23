To the untrained eye, "KG4QIV" is just a meaningless jumble of alphabet soup. But to Ronnie Farley, this is his identity.
Farley is the president of the Peace River Radio Association, a group that practices amateur radio, also known as ham radio, in case of an emergency.
Amateur Radio Field Day took place at the Punta Gorda Boat Club from 2 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday, where the group set up temporary stations and were involved in a simulated emergency. The group tries to get into contact with as many participating stations as possible.
Last year the group contacted over 1,800 stations across North America.
And this isn't just all fun and games. In a real emergency, like a bombing or a hurricane, operators would have to power their radio stations by emergency generators and try to get into contact with a government command center. They could communicate radiation levels, what supplies they need, or where they need rescuing, all through radio waves at a low power if cellular systems or the Internet is down.
Amateur radio can also be used for non-emergencies, like Farley trying to make his teenage grandson believe in Santa Claus again, or how Punta Gorda resident Gary Skillicorn would help naval officers at sea learn they have a newborn son.
"It was very meaningful," Skillicorn said.
There were three stations set up Saturday, showing three ways of communicating. One was similar to instant messaging, but through radio waves. Another station showcased single-sideband modulation, or basically where two different operators talk to each other like they would on a telephone.
Meanwhile Tom Chance, the group's vice president, transmitted "Three, alpha, west central Florida," over and over to other stations via Morse code at the third station. Through various dots and dashes, Chance communicated exactly where the station was and that they are in emergency power mode.
"It's efficient with minimal power," Chance said.
Each station had a roughly 25-foot antenna outside, ensuring a strong signal to reach the farthest points in the continent.
The first successful transmission of the day was from Boulder, Colo. at the single-sideband modulation station.
Farley listens to his ham radio roughly three times a week, catching up with old friends or just seeing what is happening over the radio waves. "It's like a party line," Farley said.
The Peace River Radio Association has their next meeting Thursday, June 27, and holds regular meetings the last Thursday of every month. Visit www.prra.club to learn more.
