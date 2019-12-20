Sunday, Dec. 22
A Taste of Hanukkah celebration with the Skyriders Trampoline Show, a graffiti wall, a photo booth, a laser light show, and even a helicopter to rain down gelt from above. Enjoy kosher food and other fun things to do from 3 to 6 p.m. at Phillippi Estate Park, 5500 S. Tamiami Trail in Sarasota. Tickets are $5, and children under 13 get in free. Call 941-925-0770 for more information.
Kick off the first night of Hanukkah by lighting a giant menorah and eating yummy latkes and donuts. The event goes from 5 to 6 p.m. at 395 W. Dearborn St. in Englewood. The event is free and open to the public. Call 941-493-2770 for more information.
Join Chabad of Bradenton & Lakewood Ranch for its annual Hanukkah Celebration of Main St. Enjoy falafel, kosher BBQ, Lego menorahs, a dreidel moonbounce and more. The event starts at 5 p.m. at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, 8100 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. in Bradenton, and is free. Call 941-284-6390 for more information.
Join the Temple Shalom for a beautiful outdoor celebration with prayer, songs and lighting a large menorah for their Hanukkah Community Menorah lighting. Following the service, there will be a live concert presented by a klezmer band. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. at Temple Shalom, 23190 Utica Ave. in Port Charlotte, and is free to attend. Call 941-625-2116 for more information.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Enjoy a holiday dinner and movie with Temple Beth Sholom, 1050 South Tuttle Ave. in Sarasota, from 6 to 9 p.m. Cost of admission is $24. Call 941-955-8121 for more information.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Experience Charlotte County’s largest menorah lighting at Chabad of Charlotte County’s Hanukkah Celebration. Starting at 6 p.m, the event takes place at Port Charlotte Town Center Mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Event is free of charge. The evening features Klezmer music by Klezmania on the Gulf in several languages from Yiddish to lively Israeli and many other favorites. There will be delicious hot latkes and donuts, and plenty of arts and crafts for children. Dreidels, gifts for sale, a grand raffle and a children’s performance. Call 941-258-0177 for more information.
The community is invited to celebrate Hanukkah at the Warm Mineral Springs, 12200 San Servando Ave. in North Port, starting at 5 p.m. A nine-foot menorah will be lit, along with music, dancing, hot latkes, donuts, dreidels, chocolate gelt, crafts and more. The event is free. Call 941-493-2770 for more information.
Friday, Dec. 27
Bring your own menorah to a special service at the Jewish Congregation of Venice, 600 N. Auburn Road in Venice, starting at 5:15 p.m. After lighting six candles, a dinner will be served including latkes, quiche, salad, fruit platter, eggplant rollatini, dessert and beverages. The cost for dinner is $9 for members and $12 for non-members. To make dinner reservations call the JCV between 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. weekdays at 941-484-2022.
Listen to lovely music and light the menorah at the Rhythm & Jews Hanukkah Erev Shabbat, Latke Bar and Hanukkah Service at Temple Sinai, 4631 S. Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota, starting at 5 p.m. Call 941-924-1802 for more information.
Saturday, Dec. 28
The Grand Menorah Lighting will have music, refreshments and crafts to celebrate the holiday at Fisherman’s Village, 1200 W. Reta Esplanade in Punta Gorda. The event starts at 7 p.m. Call 941-833-3381 for more information.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Chabad of Venice & North Port is celebrating the holiday with their Grand Hanukkah Klezmer Festival from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gazebo in Centennial Park, 206 W. Venice Ave. in Venice. The event will have a live concert featuring Boris & Natasha from the Freilach Klezmer Band, a giant Lego menorah, Judah and the Maccabee and more. Call 941-493-2770 for more information.
Are we missing any? If you have a Hanukkah event to share, email it to newstips@yoursun.com
Compiled by Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway
