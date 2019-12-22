“Hanukkah is about sharing light and positivity.”
That’s what Rabbi Simon Jacobson, the director of Chabad of Charlotte County, told the Sun Friday morning, two days before the first night of Hanukkah. “I think these days when we see a lot of turbulence, we have to see how we can share light.”
With the lighting of each candle each night, Jacobson emphasized that people must add in acts of kindness.
“When we add in acts of good and kindness, it makes our immediate surrounding a better one,” he said. “When we all do that, it extends way beyond us.”
Hanukkah is celebrated this year from Sunday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Dec. 30.
The story of Hanukkah
More than 2,000 years ago, the land of Israel was under the Syrian-Greek Empire.
As their power grew, the new king, Antiochus IV Epiphanes, wanted the Jewish people to leave their religion to follow a new set of rules, and worship Greek gods. They essentially tried to ban Judaism, and many did leave their religion because of that.
The king’s soldiers descended upon Jerusalem, massacring thousands and desecrating the holy Second Temple by putting up an altar to Zeus and sacrificing pigs inside, according to History.com.
There was a small group, however, who realized if they didn’t stand up for themselves, Judaism would disappear forever.
This was the Jewish priest Mattathias and his five sons. After his father died, Judah took over and successfully drove the Syrians out of Jerusalem.
So the group went to the now-destroyed temple to start their services again.
To start the service, they needed to light the menorah, which had seven branches at the time, using pure olive oil. However, the empire had defiled everything in the temple when they destroyed it, including the oils.
The group searched for pure oil, and found only one bit of oil that would burn for one night. It would take the group eight days to get more oil.
Just from that small amount of oil, though, the menorah burnt for eight days.
“We celebrate the miracle of the victory of the few that stood up for their religious freedoms against the many and the mighty,” said Rabbi Simon Jacobson, who is the director of Chabad of Charlotte County.
