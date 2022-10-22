PUNTA GORDA — Angela Pennington informed the Punta Gorda City Council that the Garden on Virginia Avenue needed new volunteers to tend to it.

Members of the Happy Hour Marketplace recently stepped up to fill the need to save the city-developed garden, 317 E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda. 


