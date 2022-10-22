Above: Angela Pennington, Quality Independence president, breaks up soil in a plant box at the agripreneur garden in Punta Gorda. The group had to take a break from the garden during the coronavirus pandemic.
Above: Angela Pennington, Quality Independence president, breaks up soil in a plant box at the agripreneur garden in Punta Gorda. The group had to take a break from the garden during the coronavirus pandemic.
SUN PHOTOs BY DANIEL SUTPHIN
James Abraham and Charles Edwards welcome the public to Christmas in August at Happy Hour Marketplace. The Happy Hour Marketplace is taking over work of the city-sponsored garden on Virginia Avenue.
PUNTA GORDA — Angela Pennington informed the Punta Gorda City Council that the Garden on Virginia Avenue needed new volunteers to tend to it.
Members of the Happy Hour Marketplace recently stepped up to fill the need to save the city-developed garden, 317 E. Virginia Ave., Punta Gorda.
On Sept. 6, the city received a letter from Angela Pennington, president of Quality Independence, an adult independent service, that has tended the garden for several years.
"The garden has been an amazing experience," she wrote. "The summers are very tough, and I think it would be better off with a group who can spend more time and muscle hours making it a beautiful spot it truly is."
Pennington said in the past COVID-19 also impacted the project.
At the recent City Council meeting, James Abraham, of the Happy Hour Marketplace, off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard., which holds a market at the Bailey Brothers Park every Friday, offered to take over use and maintenance of the garden.
Abraham told the council he will work with a group to create a farm-to-market project on the east side.
According to the Urban Design Division, the intent of the original garden was to use it as an "economic incubator for residents in the area."
The garden is across from the park and is a few doors from where the Bailey brothers grew up. TEAM Punta Gorda and Happy Hour Marketplace volunteers pledged to work together to trim, pull weeds and clean up the site and bring it back into a good condition.
Council members liked the idea. The only question was how the garden's new keepers may give back to the community.
Abraham said it will once the market makes money.
"It has rained every Friday," he said. "We haven't made money because of the rain. Once we do make money, we can give it back."
Charles Edward, of the Happy Hour Marketplace, said having the market on 3 p.m. to 8 pm. on Fridays fills a gap in the community because there are two other markets open on the weekend.
The council voted for the transition.
Edward said there's storm debris that must be removed from the area before they can begin growing items at the garden.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.