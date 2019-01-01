With 2018 in the bag, we are all set to launch into 2019 with some very exciting things for everyone to enjoy.
2018 will be remembered for another great Wine & Jazz Festival, led by Nick Colionne but at which we got to meet Eric Darius who brought the house down.
The tickets for our 14th Annual Wine & Jazz Festival are now on sale so remember to check out the Festival set for February 23, 2019 on our website www.puntagordachamber.com" target="_blank">www.puntagordachamber.com, featuring for 2019 Gerald Albright, the Sax Pack and Matt Marshak. Guaranteed to be a great day, with great music and great wine.
Now in its 14th year! 2018 was also the year we saw Sue Randall conclude her year as Chairman of the Board, being replaced in September by Melanie Markel. These two exceptional ladies continue to carry the banner of true Chamber professionalism and stewardship as we march on into a new calendar year.
2018 also saw the first ever Mindi Abair Fest in November, drawing an audience from around the country to converge on Punta Gorda.
The economic impact was surely felt as hotels, restaurants, stores and gas stations enjoyed an additional 1200 people in our area for the entire weekend. Mindi was (IS) a joy to work with and she is already planning a triumphant return over the weekend of Nov. 15-17, 2019.
She is putting her guestlist of FRIENDS together as I write and I’ll be able to announce the entire line up in the coming weeks. Mindi will be headlining and hosting the show for sure. Tickets are already being grabbed in the Shop Chamber link of our site www.puntagordachamber.com 2018 saw our small team getting the chance to know Julie Mitchem. Julie joined us in January 2018 and has been a barrel of enthusiasm and energy throughout the year.
Next week, Julie will be moving on to a new and exciting venture with Harbor Style so we know she’ll still be an integral part of our gatherings and our members will still have the chance to meet and work with her. Lang Mae Your Lum Reek — as we say in Scotland to departing staff.
Literally it means “Long may your chimney smoke” but metaphorically it means “Every success in your future”.
We’ll miss you.
2018 in many ways was a year of transitions and tensions. How many of us have already made New Year’s resolutions for 2019 to be gentler, kinder, more tolerant, slimmer, healthier, more understanding, more open — only to fall by the wayside tomorrow, Jan. 2? One thing is for sure — the PG Chamber staff will be resolute in serving its members throughout 2019 in the best way we can, providing much needed networking, communication and advocacy for all involved.
Our next Wine Walk is set for Jan. 17, 2019. Please join us as we gather from 5-8 p.m., with many of the downtown stores open later for your enjoyment. Swing by the Chamber ahead of January 17th and pick up your Wine Walk wristband for a $10 donation or on the night, see us in front of the Chamber office at 252 W. Marion Avenue to pick up your wristbands. Wristbands entitle you to wine samples at all participating locations (a map will be provided) as well as all the specials offerings of participating restaurants.
Anyone who purchased December wristbands may either attend the January walk or return the band to the place from which it was purchased for a refund.
We have added an exciting attraction to visitors to our area, starting Jan. 10, 2019 through April 4, 2019, in conjunction with the Punta Gorda Historic Mural Society.
Every Thursday, starting from the PG Chamber office located at 252 W. Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, we invite you to join us in a guided walking tour of our beautiful city, stopping at historic murals along the way.
Learn about the local history depicted in each mural, when it was painted and by whom. See if you can find the objects hidden in some of them! You’ll also get an overview of the Mural Society, their process of creating thee historic murals and a sneak peak at upcoming additional projects.
The tours starting at 9:30 a.m., and will last about two hours (with rest stops).
To purchase your tickets (tour size is limited), please call us on 941 639 3720 during office hours. Tickets are only $15 per person, benefiting the Mural Society. Our trolley and boat tours next year, in conjunction with King Fisher Fleet, will operate every Wednesday and Friday afternoon starting in early January.
Give us a call and we’ll be happy to discuss the various options with you for these ever-popular trips 941-639-3720.
Whether you are local or just visiting, we have a weekly e-newsletter that can be delivered to your inbox every Friday full of events, programs and information to assist you. It’s called the Friday Facts (no fake news here!).
To sign up, simply click the icon on our website www.puntagordachamber.com, call us on 941-639-3720 or email your details to chamber@puntagordachamber.com. You’ll never be out of the loop again.
By the way, our office will be closed today for the New Year’s Holiday, re-opening tomorrow at 9 a.m., to serve all of your needs.
John R. Wright is President of the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. He can be reached at jrwright@puntagordachamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.