The precautionary boil water notice Thursday has since been lifted.

For the residents of Harbor Heights, on 3200 Peace River Dr., it was rescinded Saturday after a bacteriological survey showing the water is safe to drink, the Charlotte Harbor Water Association reported.

The notice was initially sent out due to a main-line break and a system pressure drop.

Those with questions should call 941-625-2288.

Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments