The precautionary boil water notice Thursday has since been lifted.
For the residents of Harbor Heights, on 3200 Peace River Dr., it was rescinded Saturday after a bacteriological survey showing the water is safe to drink, the Charlotte Harbor Water Association reported.
The notice was initially sent out due to a main-line break and a system pressure drop.
Those with questions should call 941-625-2288.
