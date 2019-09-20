Harold Avenue Recreation Center maintenance
Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte, will be closed Sept. 22-28 for annual maintenance.
For information, contact Lonne Moore at 941-627-1074 or Lonne.Moore@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
NARFE October meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 is meeting at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.
Meet speaker Diane Young, Charlotte County Sheriff's Office detective sergeant in charge of the Economic Crime Unit and Computer Crime Unit.
Learn how to protect yourself and what resources are available in our community to secure your sensitive information. Lunch can be ordered from the Elks menu at 11 a.m.; the program begins at 12 noon, followed by a short business meeting.
Support for the Oct. 5 Alzheimer's Walk-A-Thon will be reviewed. For further information, call 571-259-4280. Active and Retired Federal civilian employees, annuitants and their guests are welcome to attend. Membership information is available at this meeting or by contacting Tom Moore at tfmoore@verizon.net or 941-979-5341.
2019 caregiver cruise
Our Charlotte Elder Affairs Network (OCEAN) announces a complimentary afternoon at sea aboard the King Fisher Fleet in Fisherman’s Village.
While on board, you will enjoy the sights and sounds of Charlotte Harbor, along with cruise cuisine and a gift bag.
The cruise is Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Boarding Begins at 10:45 a.m. Departure is from Fisherman’s Village at 11 a.m., and reservations are required.
Complimentary respite care options are available.
RSVP by Oct. 9 by contacting Cassandra Monnier at (941) 456-0730 or cmonnier@pcrehabcenter.com
Charlotte County seeks volunteers
The Charlotte County Human Services Department is seeking volunteers in a variety of divisions and programs that assist those in need, including veteran services, housing assistance, case management, senior services, utilities and electric bill relief, client intake and assessment and juvenile justice. The department’s mission is to connect people with resources.
Human Services is also seeking volunteers to welcome clients to its office. Hours are part-time and flexible. For information, call 211 or 941-205-2161 or visit the office at 1050 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte.
Synchronizing symphony in your brain
The Charlotte Symphony Orchestra presents Synchronizing the Symphony in Your Brain on Saturday, Oct. 12, as part of the Medical Grand Rounds annual luncheon-lecture series.
Guest speaker Carlos L. Mass will lead the audience through a lecture illustrating the relationships between neuro-feedback, human behavior, and the orchestra.
Tickets are $50 to the general public, and free to pre-registered Medical Grand Rounds Patrons. Registration fee includes a cocktail reception at noon and luncheon-lecture at 1 p.m., at Kingsway Country Club, 13625 SW Kingsway Circle, Lake Suzy, FL 34269. Register at charlottesymphony.com or by calling the CSO Office at 941-205-5996.
Homeless Coalition's 'Winter Wonderland'
The 12th Annual Mistletoe Ball, themed 'Winter Wonderland' is set for Saturday, Dec. 14.
This year’s ball will have glitter and glow, along with a new VIP high energy lounge that will begin the evening with music and exclusive surprises. Guests will be greeted with a special cocktail and music provided by Stereophonic DJ, George Mendez.
Attendees will be taken into an intriguing Winter Wonderland filled with awe and delight. There will be chances to win prizes or bid on a worldly trip. An auction will be filled with famous memorabilia, experiences, and gifts near and far. Come in black tie or your cocktail best.
All the event's net proceeds benefit The Homeless Coalition’s mission to alleviate and prevent hunger and homelessness.
For more information or to make a reservation, contact Devorah Kermisch at (941) 627- 4313, Ext. 132 or email at devorah.kermisch@cchomelesscoalition.org
Upcoming talk on life, death
Is it possible to have a good life and a good death?
Bill Schoolman will be the guest speaker at the Secular Community of Southwest Florida meeting at 3 p.m., Sept. 29 at the Punta Gorda Boat Club.
Schoolman is manager of the Final Exit Network's speakers bureau and he will talk about planning and preparing for death.
Schoolman will talk about not only living wills and medical directives about death but issues such as choosing death over pain and being kept alive by machines.
The boat club is located at 802 West Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
For more information call: Robert Moran, 941-380-8648.
Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary Golf Scramble
Sign-ups have begun for the Octagon Wildlife Sanctuary’s Annual Golf Scramble that will be held Saturday, Oct. 26, at St Andrews South Golf Club.
Golfers of all abilities welcome. Shotgun start at 7:30 am. The registration fee of $75.00 ($50 tax deductible) includes golf and cart, continental breakfast and lunch and prizes. If you don't have a team, you can be paired up.
If you don't golf, you can help by sponsoring a hole, donating raffle and silent auction items, or a cash donation. It’s all for the animals. The registration form can be downloaded at www.standrewssouth.com
Or call Sue at 941-639-5261, ext. 3 for information.
