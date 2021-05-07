Adult love bugs have emerged. But they're harmless.
The twice-yearly invasion of these bugs began to emerge in the region last month and will be around through May.
"They're always here, but the adults emerge and are here in April and May and in August and September," said Ralph Mitchell, Charlotte County Extension Service's director of horticulture.
Mitchell dispelled some myths about the insects.
Love bugs, which are actually flies in the Bibionidae family, are beneficial as larvae because they help to decompose dead plant material, according to a University of Florida publication cited by Mitchell.
Except for their bodies staining car paint if not removed before baking in the sun, they are harmless. They don't bite, sting or transmit disease, and they are not poisonous. As far as the car's paint is concerned, it becomes pitted.
Love bugs weren't created by researchers who genetically engineered love bugs to kill mosquitoes, Mitchell said.
Mitchell calls this the No. 1 myth about the insects.
"They came up from Central America," he said, first spotted in Escambia County around 1940.
He said the bugs are "more problematic to people in rural areas."
Their populations wax and wane over the years because of factors such as weather. They need rain for a "good hatch," Mitchell said, then quickly amended that to "a bad hatch for people."
But if there's too much rain, their population dwindles.
A University of Florida publication states that after mating, love bugs disperse as coupled pairs, flying in search of nectar and suitable egg-laying sites.
Since adult lovebugs like to seek pollen and nectar, they may be important in pollination, according to the University of Florida.
Beside smashing into cars during mating, love bugs face other hazards. Their flights also face predators.
Their larvae in pastures and grassy habitats makes them vulnerable to foraging birds; and armadillos are thought to feed on the larvae.
Perhaps the No. 1 complaint about love bugs is the damage they do to cars. They congregate in large numbers along highways, and windshields become covered with their remains.
The love bugs strikes can clog radiator fins, causing cars to overheat or get into refrigeration equipment on trucks, causing them to malfunction.
And if their bodies are not removed from cars within a few days, the fatty tissue can cause pitting of the car's finish.
