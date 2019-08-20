Staff Report
The Southwest Florida Water Management District wants public input about minimum flows and levels for lakes, wetlands, rivers, streams and aquifers in the region, and how that will be determined.
A minimum flow or level is the limit where water withdrawals will cause significant harm to the water resources or environment, according to a news release from SWFMD, which covers 16 counties including Sarasota and portions of Charlotte.
The district’s Governing Board sets limits to achieve the balance “between meeting water needs and sustaining Florida’s natural systems,” the release states.
The district must review and potentially revise this schedule each year.
A public workshop is set for Aug. 28, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the District’s office in Tampa, 7601 U.S. Highway 301.
“The workshop will provide an important opportunity for local governments, residents and the public to be part of the scheduling of minimum flows and levels for priority water bodies,” according to the release.
The adopted minimum flows and levels priority list and schedule for 2018 is online at: www.swfwmd.state.fl.us/projects/mfl/documents-and-reports
A draft 2019 list will be published on the site following the Governing Board’s August meeting. The revised schedule will be considered for approval at the board’s meeting in October.
No later than Oct. 1, written comments on the draft priority list and schedule may be submitted to doug.leeper@watermatters.org, or sent to 2379 Broad St., Brooksville, Florida, 34604.
For more information call 1-800-423-1476, ext. 4272.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.