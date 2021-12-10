Charlotte County Fire and EMS invites the public to come to its Dec. 22 open house. Guests will enjoy a free, hot breakfast, tours of the facility, and demonstrations of equipment and lifesaving measures. And you'll even be able to meet Santa and have a photo with him.
This year's Pancake Breakfast with Santa hosted by Charlotte County Fire and EMS will be bigger than ever and include more than just breakfast and a photo op with Santa, said spokesman Todd Dunn.
"For the first time last year, we had to cancel the event," said Dunn, referring to the pandemic.
But this year, "things will be a bit different," he said.
"We'll still have the pancake breakfast and Santa, but we will also have a special ops team rappelling off the building," he said, referring to the Public Safety building at 26571 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, where the event will be held.
"A sheriff's pilot will fly a helicopter and scoop water off a pond," demonstrating how brush fires are extinguished, he said.
Also, a special operations team will demonstrate how they take a car apart," in an attempt to save those inside, Dunn added.
The event, which is free and open to the community, runs from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 22, but advance registration is requested "so we know how many people will be attending," he said.
Prior to last year, the breakfasts with Santa were held at local fire stations 4 and 12, for instance, and the most people who showed up numbered about 200, Dunn said.
Expecting a larger crowd this year after mostly everything was shut down last year, planners of the breakfast decided to move the event to a bigger venue and to add more attractions.
After a hot breakfast with Santa's helpers, which includes pancakes, sausage, coffee, orange juice and tea, they'll be able to tour the facility and see demonstrations of lifesaving measures and equipment.
Santa himself will be on hand to pose for photos, and children from 1 to 100 are invited to participate, Dunn said.
