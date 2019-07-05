Staff Report
PUNTA GORDA — Law enforcement want to know if you have seen a man they say stole brass flower cases from 55 graves at Lee Memorial Park Funeral Home in Lehigh Acres a decade ago.
The man, Edward Hornung, 40, was last known to be living in Punta Gorda, working at an asphalt company, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced Thursday on Facebook.
Detectives say Hornung sold the brass vases valued at almost $6,000 for pennies on the dollar at an area scrap metal shop.
“Hornung was quickly identified and arrested for the crimes, and was eventually placed on probation,” said Crime Stoppers.
But now, he’s in violation of those terms and is wanted on 13 separate counts of trafficking in stolen property.
According to court records filed in Lee County, Hornung pleaded nolo contendere to removing a tomb monument and dealing stolen property in November of 2009 and was found guilty. In December of 2018, a warrant for his arrest was issued in that case for violating probation.
In addition to the grave site thefts, Hornung has also been previously booked for burglary, theft and dealing in stolen property, according to Crime Stoppers.
He’s been jailed in both Lee and Charlotte counties.
If you have any information about where Hornung is, Crime Stoppers would like you to call them at 1-800-780-TIPS. Reports can be anonymous.
