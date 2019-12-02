The 2200 block of Bonn Court North in Deep Creek involves a handful of homes plus a cul de sac pictured here, which are lit up with festive holiday lights usually between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. Also in Deep Creek, there’s a “Winter Wonderland Christmas Village” display coming soon to feature a Disney collection, a Thomas Kincaid collection and more starting Dec. 7 through Dec. 29, and running nightly from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at 1461 Capricorn Blvd. And that’s not all. There are other festive displays throughout Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto counties coming online. Share your favorite sights with the Sun to run in an upcoming listing of holiday light displays. Email addresses and any photos to newstips@yoursun.com
