FORT MYERS — Because Matt Harden and Stephen Dukes didn't show up for a bankruptcy hearing in Fort Myers this week, their creditors must return to the federal courthouse later this month.
Harden and Dukes owned HD Custom Homes and abruptly closed its South Gulf Cove model home office last year, leaving more than 50 customers with unfinished homes, liens, permit fees and headaches.
Some customers say they have $300,000 in losses from HD Custom Homes. Each customer could receive up to $50,000 in a state recovery fund of $500,000. However, each must follow steps required by the fund. Because the fund is capped at $500,000, money is awarded on a first-come first-serve basis. Some customers hired attorneys to help navigate the court system to try to get some relief.
Each homeowner must first try to legally get their money back from HD Custom Homes. Since HD Custom Homes' owners didn't file for bankruptcy protection, customers could not immediately file against the builders in order to qualify for the state recovery fund.
Three HD Custom Homes customers filed paperwork to create the involuntary bankruptcy, forcing Dukes and Harden into court. The hearing was Tuesday. However, neither men nor their attorneys attended. Instead, the judge appointed a bankruptcy trustee Robert Tardif, who listened to homeowners' complaints and explained he wasn't there on behalf of the defunct company.
His job is to look into the company's assets to learn how the customer's deposits and other monies collected from subcontractors were spent. He's also gathering copies of canceled checks, signed contracts and other valuable information from homeowners, such as unpaid subcontractors.
Since Dukes and Harden have property in their names, their customers must petition the courts to have the lots liquidated and the proceeds split among the homeowners.
Tardif will also try to subpoena both men for the 11 a.m. July 30 hearing in Fort Myers. He is looking for new addresses of both men, since they put their homes up for sale and allegedly don't live in the Englewood area anymore.
Sarasota Attorney Alan Tannenbaum helped the three customers file the involuntary bankruptcy paperwork.
"Hardin and Dukes will have another opportunity to face the homeowners to answer questions about their assets at that time," Tannenbaum said Wednesday. "Our firm represents 10 families. We are processing their bankruptcy claims and at the appropriate time will be pursuing Recovery Fund claims coming out of the bankruptcy. All homeowners must file their bankruptcy claims by Aug. 15."
At least half of their customers have liens against their unfinished homes for building supplies and permit fees they thought they had already paid. Some needed additional loans while others ran out of money and are having difficulty finishing their homes.
Mike Bladorn reported more bad news Wednesday to fellow homeowners left with unfinished homes.
"Just got a surprise today trying to get our certificate of occupancy," he wrote in a Facebook group message. "HD didn't pay the impact fees when filing for the permit. That's $8,000-plus more out of (my) pocket. If you are in the middle of a build, please check the permit and impact fees to see what has been paid."
In addition to filing complaints against HD Custom Homes to the state, distressed homeowners also reported to the county’s Building Construction Division, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the State Attorney’s Office, the Florida Attorney General, the FBI and the governor’s office.
"The reports are still under investigation by a member of our Economic Crimes Unit," wrote Charlotte County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Katie Heck in an email to the Sun. "The detective is continuing to gather necessary information from the complainants while working with the state attorney's office to determine what documents or other materials are needed for criminal charges."
Anyone with information about Stephen Dukes and Matt Harden can email the bankruptcy trustee at rtardif@comcast.net
