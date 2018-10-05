And behold a leper came and worshiped Him, saying, “Lord, if You are willing, You can make me clean.” Then Jesus put out His hand and touched him, saying, “I am willing; be cleansed.” Immediately his leprosy was cleansed. — Matthew 8:2, 3
When the leper saw Jesus, he worshiped Him and said “Lord, if You are willing You can make me clean.” What we might say today is, “Lord, I know you have the power to heal, will you heal me?”
Jesus answered the leper saying, “I am willing, be cleansed.” Most Christians believe God heals, they’re just not sure if He will heal them. Jesus always did what He saw the Father do, so healing is part of God’s plan for man. When Jesus said to the leper “I will” (heal you), then every Christian can believe for the same deliverance as the leper.
Then why do we all struggle with healing at various times in our life? The fact that healing is ours doesn’t seem to make it easier for us. We still struggle with receiving what God has already provided. Everything that God has for the believer is received through faith. Our faith can be strong one day and practically invisible the next. If our life is surrounded by doctor reports, medicine, and we speak the problem more than the healing, we will have a hard time receiving.
We know faith comes by hearing and hearing the word of God. Yet for the Christian living in a dark and evil world immersed in unbelief and doubt, it is no surprise we find it difficult to have faith for healing. Everything about our walk with the Lord requires commitment, faith, and a strong belief in the word of God. How much we commit to God and have knowledge of will directly affect what we can believe for.
The leper had Jesus standing in front of him and had probably heard what great things the Lord had done. We do not physically have Jesus with us but we have the Holy Spirit, the word, and the name of Jesus to use. And like the leper it is important to honor, reverence and worship God. We must also be sensitive to the move of the Holy Spirit in the service, or the leading of the Holy Spirit as we pray for our healing.
Believe God for all He has for you. Do not give up; we never know when the time is right and our faith is ready to receive the gift whether salvation, healing, or the baptism of the Holy Spirit.
Judy Onofri is a church elder at Father’s House Fellowship in North Port. Email her at onofrijudy@yahoo.com.
