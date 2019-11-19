Staff Report
PORT CHARLOTTE — The height of flu season is coming up, and the Florida Department of Health is saying all Floridians should get a flu shot.
Flu activity can begin in October through May, according to FDOH.
“The best way to avoid the flu this season is by getting a flu shot soon,” the FDOH said Tuesday in a press release.
Prevention is key, according to the agency.
“Frequently washing your hands, staying home while sick, and receiving a flu shot are the best ways to protect against and prevent the spread of the influenza virus,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County.
Where can you get vaccinated?
• Visit FluFreeFlorida.com for more information and click on “locate a flu shot”.
Some points about the flu from FDOH:
• Flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older, including pregnant women.
• It can take up to two weeks after vaccination to be protected against the flu.
• There are different flu vaccine options, including high dose and adjuvanted vaccine — which is designed to promote better immune response — for adults aged 65 years and older.
• CDC recommends getting a flu vaccine every year because flu viruses evolve quickly, and last year’s vaccine may not protect against this year’s strain.
• Flu vaccine may reduce the severity of symptoms and the risk of complications.
• Getting vaccinated if you are healthy helps to protect vulnerable populations.
• People at higher risk for flu-related complications include children less than 5, adults over the age of 65, people with compromised immune systems, pregnant women and people who have existing medical conditions.
