Chelsea Place Senior Care held its trivia night on Feb. 28 at its adult day care facility located at 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
The theme for the evening was everything sports related and a donation of $10 provided attendees pizza, wings and drinks.
Proceeds benefited the Senior Friendship Centers.
Upcoming trivia night, Cinco De Mayo, will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 30 at 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte.
For more information on Chelsea Place, call 941-676-3411.
