PORT CHARLOTTE — In a Facebook video that was, by turns, goofy, loving, spunky, tough and impassioned, bartender Miranda Burpee, 23, spread the word about a fundraiser to be held the following Saturday at Treasure Lanes’ Broad Street Bar.
Her mom, Lea, would have been proud.
“Here’s my story, why this means so much to me,” Miranda said. “This Sunday it will be five years since my mom passed away from breast cancer. She had a lump for a really long time. She didn’t know what to do, didn’t have health insurance. Was scared, just kind of put it off. By the time she finally found out she had breast cancer, it was stage 4, spread to her bones, her heart, her brain. There really was no coming back from it.
“The reason I chose Dollars for Mammograms was to raise awareness about it. It’s a nonprofit organization based right out of Englewood that works to get women — like you, me, your wife, your daughter, your niece, your aunt, your mother, whoever — free mammograms, to get themselves checked.
“If my mom had known about it, who knows where she could be right now?
“I hope that we can get everybody to come out and do whatever we can do to make this work.”
Miranda and her Treasure Lanes coworkers made it work to the tune of $6,500 in cash and online donations for Dollars for Mammograms.
The Broad Street crew raffled off a special-edition, custom-drilled pink Black Widow bowling ball from Treasure Lanes’ A Better Pro Shop and 26 gift baskets overflowing with donations from businesses in Englewood, Port Charlotte, Punta Gorda, Sarasota and Venice.
DJ Paul Dorato donated his time and tips from afternoon until midnight, to honor his mother-in-law Joyce, living with breast cancer, who attended the event.
Co-owner Dan Shopa donated a dollar for each of 133 pink bubble gum-flavored Bazooka Joe shots that were sold; then his wife, Robin, topped off the $133 donation with a $50 float.
Living up to their reputation as the coolest bartenders in town, Michael “Lunchbox” Capner, Therese Dupuy, Chrissy Massingill, Cody Menard and Heather Tobin donated time and tips which can amount to $300 on a busy Saturday.
It wasn’t the first such event, and it won’t be the last. Two years ago, Miranda, former bartender Dave “Fungus” Cabott and Capner presented $800 in tips to Dollars for Mammograms founder and president Rita Bertler. Miranda hopes to hold an even bigger fundraiser next year.
Robin Shopa said, “We just love Miranda, who’s been with us since she was 19 and is like family. Our bartenders are so supportive of one another. When one needs something, they are all right there.”
The next day, on a painful five-year anniversary, Miranda wrote an online note to her mom.
“Every time I think about you, I remind myself to just breathe—your favorite advice for me. So I breathe and slowly put the pieces back together ... for you, lady!”
