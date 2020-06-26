The worst part of the COVID-19 testing process was the wait.
It took 1 hour and 45 minutes — or in other forms of measurement, the amount of time for me to take 102 selfies and for the woman in line behind me to smoke five cigarettes.
When I pulled up at 10 a.m., the double line of cars was on Showalter Avenue, backing up onto Cooper Street.
I didn’t think I had coronavirus. I had no symptoms. But the more people get tested, the better picture we have of how many are infected, and I just want to do my part to help the world, because I’m obviously a selfless humanitarian.
When the pandemic began in March, I took quarantining very seriously. Once, my roommate broke quarantine to see a friend. Before she came back inside the house, I made her strip down naked, leave her clothes outside, run into the shower and then disinfect the floor where she walked.
But in the past few weeks, I’ve been more lax. After refreshing my Twitter feed three times while waiting for the test, I had nothing else to do except think of all the times I possibly could have contracted coronavirus and berating myself for it.
I went to a casino a couple of weeks ago near Miami and I started to regret that escapade even more than I regretted all the money I blew on the slot machines.
After the emotional turmoil of waiting and recounting every social distancing mishap, I inched up to the station where people dressed in full-body protection took my information verbally. Name, birthday, phone number, email address. They stuck a piece of paper with my information into my windshield wiper and I inched up to the testing station.
I would've been able to skip this part if I had registered online beforehand. Judging by the wait time, I assume many people also forgot this step. (But it's not necessary.)
The test itself was anticlimactic. A friendly woman in head-to-toe protective gear told me to open my mouth wide, and she poked a long Q-tip sort of thing down my throat on either side. It probably took 10 seconds. Painless and hardly uncomfortable.
I asked, “was that it?”
The woman handed me a piece of paper with information for the online test results portal, and I drove away, feeling silly for being so scared of the test — and relieved I could finally use the restroom after two hours.
The results were supposed to be available online after 3-5 days, and mine ended up showing after a week.
The result: negative.
the worst isn't the wait. I registered and went to the stadium at appointed time and only one other car there. The worst was getting that kebob skewer shoved up your nose into your brain and then diong the hokey pokey while up there. but, negative
This is why I subscribe!!!! Love these types of stories. And it sounds like the reporter is very brave and wasn’t as scared by the swab as Thewiz!!!!!!!
