HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital’s TAVR team

HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital’s TAVR team celebrates the completion of more than 100 life-saving TAVR procedures.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — The cardiovascular services caregivers at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital recently celebrated the completion of more than 100 life-saving transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures.

Known as TAVR, the procedure is a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery that can help patients who need an aortic valve replacement.

Candidates for TAVR typically suffer from aortic stenosis, a common but serious valve problem in which the aortic valve opening narrows, dangerously restricting blood flow and affecting pressure in the heart.

TAVR is similar to placing a stent in an artery as the approach delivers a fully collapsible replacement valve to the valve site through a catheter.

Once the new valve is expanded, it pushes the old valve leaflets out of the way and the tissue in the replacement valve takes over the job of regulating blood flow.

“One of the significant benefits of the TAVR procedure is surgeons go through the groin instead of the chest, allowing recovery time to be much faster than typical open-heart surgery,” said Dr. Alessandro Golino, cardiothoracic surgeon at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.

For more information related to the TAVR procedure and cardiovascular services provided at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital, visit HCAFloridaHealthcare.com.

