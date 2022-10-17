PORT CHARLOTTE — The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County is warning residents to be cautious with unfamiliar animals.
Following a natural disaster, such as a hurricane, there are often increased numbers of animal bites reported, a news release stated.
To avoid dog bites, DOH-Charlotte advised residents to not make eye contact with a stray or aggressive-acting dog, do not run or scream if a stray dog approaches, avoid areas where "free-roaming" dogs may be present, and report stray dogs to local authorities such as Animal Control.
DOH-Charlotte warns people to be cautious when adopting abandoned animals.
"Often, animals get displaced after a storm," a release stated. "Even domestic animals have the potential to be bitten by wildlife that carry the virus and, potentially, become a source of infection to humans."
If bitten or scratched by an animal, even if it's minor, contact local health department for further guidance, especially if unable to be seen in the emergency room.
Those who get an animal bite should wash the wound with soap and water immediately, and then seek treatment and report the incident to public health and animal control.
"Although the rabies virus has a long incubation period, it is vital to seek treatment right away," a release stated.
Animals with rabies could infect other wild animals or domestic animals that have not been vaccinated against it. Contact with all wildlife should be avoided, particularly bats, raccoons, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats, and coyotes.
"Rabies is a disease of the nervous system that can cause paralysis and is fatal to warm blooded animals and humans," a news release stated. "The virus is spread through saliva, and humans may become infected through a bite wound, scratch or exposure of a fresh cut to saliva of a rabid animal."
Treatment for human exposure to rabies is rabies specific immune globulin and rabies immunization and is started soon after exposure.
DOH-Charlotte advises residents to keep rabies vaccinations up to date for pets, do not handle or feed wild animals by leaving food outside or trash cans open, never adopt wild animals, teach children to never handle unfamiliar animals, and prevent bats from entering living quarters.
If a pet has been bitten by a wild animal, seek veterinary help and contact Charlotte County Animal Control at 941-833-5690.
For people who have been bitten or scratched by a wild or domestic animal, seek medical attention and report the injury to DOH-Charlotte at 941-624-7200.
