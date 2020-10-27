Coronavirus cases are still on the rise in Charlotte County, partly due to "COVID fatigue setting in," said local Health Chief Joe Pepe at Tuesday's County Commission meeting.
"People are tired of wearing masks and doing all of these (safety precaution) things and are just ready to get back to their normal lives," Pepe said. "So, people are congregating and not following guidance and we’re seeing household spread and institutional spread and that’s quite honestly what’s happening."
In the last week, Pepe said, Charlotte County has seen a significant jump compared to recent weeks, with Tuesday's new positive case numbers in the thirties.
"We’ve had basically about 100 cases this week already which is higher than recent weeks," Pepe said. "In the last 30 days, we were down to single-digit days, then the teens and now the twenties and thirties. Definitely, the volume is increasing."
There were 35 confirmed cases reported Tuesday in Charlotte County and 88 in Sarasota, according to state and national data charted by local epidemiologist James Colliver.
As of Tuesday, the state reported 200 confirmed cases in Charlotte County over the last week compared to 123 reported the week prior.
Sarasota County saw 402 confirmed cases in the last week compared to 379 for the previous week.
The state reported two deaths and 15 new hospitalizations for Charlotte County, compared to six deaths and 12 hospitalizations the week before.
In Sarasota, there were 24 deaths and 24 new hospitalizations reported in the last week, with another 24 deaths and 26 hospitalizations reported the previous week.
Only one adult ICU bed was available in Charlotte County on Tuesday afternoon, according to Agency for Health Care Administration data.
The one available bed was at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda. Fawcett Memorial Hospital and Bayfront Health Port Charlotte reported having none.
“We’re seeing a lot more hospitalization for many reasons, but one of the reasons is that I think people that were delaying care are now becoming where they can no longer delay it anymore and have to get in,” Pepe said. “We also postponed procedures that may have been considered elective or non-emergency procedures and now they are becoming more urgent, so those are all pieces of it.”
Sarasota County had 30 ICU beds available, according to AHCA data, and DeSoto County had two. (DeSoto County only has eight ICU beds, so it had 25% available. Charlotte has 49 and Sarasota has 111.)
Charlotte County’s hospitalization rate is twice as high as the statewide average. About 12% of coronavirus cases in the county result in hospitalization. Sarasota and DeSoto County are both on par with the state average, with a 6% hospitalization rate.
Over 40% of Charlotte County residents are over 65 years of age, and coronavirus is known to more severely affect older people.
Charlotte County and Sarasota County’s fatality rates are twice as high as the rest of the state, at 4% of all cases. Since the pandemic began, there have been 157 deaths in Charlotte County with the primary diagnosis of the novel coronavirus. Statewide and in DeSoto County, the mortality rate is 2%.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo asked Pepe if the county's schools have had any influence on the fluctuation of numbers.
"We have been a bit more busy in the schools this week compared to last week and we are seeing some private schools being impacted," Pepe said. "But the rate of spread for pediatric cases was higher in the summertime than it was during school. I think that's because the control measures happening in the schools are helping to slow the spread."
As far as vaccine distribution, Pepe told commissioners they are preparing for it, but it's still too soon to tell.
"Realistically, what we expect is probably first quarter, second quarter of next year (for potential vaccine distribution)," Pepe said. "We may see something towards the end of this year, but right now I haven’t heard of anything being planned to ship.
"A lot of the conversation behind the scenes is to talk about refrigeration, cold chain storage, dry ice requirements needed ... things like that just to make sure we are ready for when it comes."
