Cutting the ribbon at Englewood Community Hospital's new staff "relaxation room" are, from left, chief nursing officer Andrea Truex, registered nurse Donna Shifflett and the hospital's chief executive officer Steve Young.
ENGLEWOOD — Caregivers at Englewood Community Hospital held a ribbon-cutting celebration for a new space in the facility dedicated to relaxation and renewal.
The purpose of the relaxation room is to provide the hospital’s caregivers with a quiet place to take a moment away from the often-demanding duties for a few minutes of downtime.
Caregivers are encouraged to take a peaceful break in the new room and enjoy massage chairs, salt lamps, soothing images of beaches and reef fish, and lavender-scented towels. The room is spacious enough for three caregivers to relax, calm nerves and de-stress while still honoring social distancing practices.
Registered nurse Donna Shifflett has been with the hospital for 11 years. She reflected upon serving patients during a pandemic.
“It has been a challenge, of course," she said. "We try to encourage and provide insight and support. It is typically a physical job for nurses in general, but this added a whole new layer of emotions. I am thankful that we now have a special place to take a break, have time to sit, not think about anything, and relax our mind, soul and body. It’ll be like plugging in a phone to recharge.”
Caregivers at the hospital will have access to the space for relaxation 24/7.
“We are so grateful for the dedication of our caregivers who make a difference for our patients and we recognize the need for a space where they can go to get away for a moment of peace," said Steve Young, CEO. "This is one small way we can show our appreciation and support for our team.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.