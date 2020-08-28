A union that represents nurses at HCA Healthcare hospitals across the U.S. is calling for citations to be issued at hospitals that violate workplace safety hazards pertaining to COVID-19 exposure. Among those hospitals is Fawcett Memorial in Port Charlotte.
National Nurses United calls for the Occupatioinal Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to seek a federal court injunction to order HCA to fix the “dangerous conditions.”
The complaint alleges that HCA, the hospital giant that runs Fawcett, Englewood Community Hospital and 183 other hospitals across the U.S., does not notify its employees when they have been exposed to COVID-19 and pushes coronavirus positive employees to work despite their sickness.
The complaint cites Fawcett, and quotes one of its employees saying, “We know nurses will be positive, so we’re not testing them.”
HCA did not immediately return a request for comment.
A document from OSHA obtained by the Sun shows that nurses who are employed by Fawcett are regularly exposed to COVID-19 at work, both from patients and from other employees.
Last month, Fawcett nurses protested what they called unsafe conditions at the hospital. They said that they are forced to reuse PPE that is intended for single use, such as disposable masks.
Fawcett nurses are planning another protest in early September.
