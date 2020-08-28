In Florida, there were 615,806 total cases of the novel coronavirus reported by the Department of Health Friday morning.
Although cases of coronavirus continue to rise, there is more availability of ICU beds in local hospitals.
In early July, the American Health Care Administration reported only 8% of ICU beds available in Charlotte County. On Friday, about 27% of adult ICU beds were reported as available in Charlotte County.
“You can see clearly that our ICU utilization has improved over the last week,” said Joseph D. Pepe, officer at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County at a briefing on Wednesday. “That's also an indication of younger individuals, people having better health outcomes as a function of getting infected for COVID. So this is what we want to see — a slow, steady decline in our hospital utilization, and leave those much-needed beds for those who are most vulnerable.”
In Sarasota, about 40% of ICU beds were available Friday and in DeSoto, 63% were available, according to the latest AHCA data.
The growing availability, Pepe said, is an indication of younger people getting infected with COVID-19, because they are less likely to be hospitalized for coronavirus.
In Florida, "the highest area of case distribution right now is 25- to 34-year olds, and that brings our median state age down to 41," Pepe said. "When we look at Charlotte County, we're a little bit different as far as demographics in our county. But as far as the age shift, we're now in the 55-to-64 age category, whereas when COVID first started, our median age was somewhere in the upper 70s. So that has had a significant impact on technologies as well as hospitalizations."
Here is the latest coronavirus data, as reported by the Florida Department of Health on Friday morning:
Florida
Total cases: 615,806 (+22,520 from Aug. 21)
Positive residents: 609,074 (+22,051 from Aug. 21)
Resident hospitalizations: 38,029 (+2,032 from Aug. 21)
Resident deaths: 10,957 (+789 Aug. 21)
Charlotte County
Positive residents: 2,616 (+160 from Aug. 21)
Hospitalizations: 328 (+27 from Aug. 21)
Deaths: 108 (+1 from Aug. 21)
DeSoto County
Positive residents: 1,465 (+25 from Aug. 21)
Hospitalizations: 110 (+5 from Aug. 21)
Deaths: 22 (+1 from Aug. 21)
Sarasota County
Positive residents: 7,075 (+227 from Aug. 21)
Hospitalizations: 443 (+28 from Aug. 21)
Deaths: 201 (+21 from Aug. 21)
Lee County
Positive residents: 18,170 (+656 from Aug. 21)
Hospitalizations: 1,359 (+71 from Aug. 21)
Deaths: 417 (+20 from Aug. 21)
