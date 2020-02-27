PORT CHARLOTTE — Although it was a car show, twin brothers Landen and Tanner Godown brought through their chopper bicycles to the event at Port Charlotte High School on Saturday morning. They were shined up and on display for attendees to check out. Both were built by Landen.
"I buy the frames and then add the rest of the parts," Landen said. "I'm working on a third one but it's a process in the making."
Both brothers are members of the Port Charlotte High School band, which was the main reason for the car show/fundraiser that took place on Saturday morning at the school. Money collected from the event will go into the band general fund to purchase new instruments and pay for repairs on those that need it.
Anthony and Denise Grossman, originally from Boston, came to the show to support the band.
"It's important for the community support these kind of things — especially when it benefits schools and education," Denise said.
Clyde and Louise Goodall brought their 1969 Buick Electra 225 "Big Blue" to the show.
"This was the longest car that existed in the country in 1969," Clyde said. "224.9 inches to be exact."
Sid Mullins and his son, Elijah, arrived to the show in a roaring 1969 red corvette, attracting the attention of many spectators.
"This is the quiet exhaust," Sid said, as a crowd gathered around the car taking photos. "It has a very powerful engine, but I always drive it very slow. I've had it for 17 years."
Admission to the show was free, but guests were encouraged to make a donation for the school band.
There were prizes, trophies and a 50/50 raffle as well as food and beverages available. Music was provided by The Sound Hound and by the Port Charlotte High School Band. The event was hosted by the Florida West Coast Car Club.
