The hottest months of the year are almost behind us, but the electric bills that follow can be devastating for seniors with limited incomes. Fortunately, older adults with a home energy emergency may be eligible for the Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (EHEAP).
EHEAP assists low-income households with at least one person age 60 or over. The program is available for those facing a delinquent power bill, lack of fuel, or an electric shut-off notice. Eligible households may be provided one benefit per season: The cooling season runs April-September, and the heating season runs October-March. Payments are made directly to the vendor or by a two-party check to the vendor and client for electricity, natural gas, propane, fuel oil, kerosene, or wood. Program beneficiaries may also receive vouchers to purchase fans.
To be eligible, households must have a documented cooling or heating emergency, at least one individual age 60 or older in the home, and a gross household annual income equal or less than 150% of federal poverty guidelines. Currently, those limits are $19,210 annually for a single householder or $24,690 for a two-person household.
EHEAP funds are administered by the Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida (AAASWFL) and the Florida Department of Elder Affairs. EHEAP is managed by AAASWFL’s designated lead agencies in each county. The Sarasota County lead agency is Friendship Centers, and in Charlotte county, the lead agency is the Charlotte County Department of Human Services.
To apply for EHEAP funds, prospective applicants should contact the lead agency in their county, or call the AAASWFL Elder Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
The Area Agency on Aging can guide low-income seniors to other assistance programs, in addition to EHEAP. AAASWFL performs the state’s required assessments for government-funded home and community-based services, including home-delivered meals. Additionally, SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) Counselors from the Area Agency on Aging can assist low-income Medicare beneficiaries with applications for cost-saving programs that can reduce or eliminate some Medicare copays and deductibles.
For all of these programs, call AAASWFL’s toll-free Elder Helpline at 1-866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
Currently celebrating its 40th year of service, Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is a nonprofit organization serving Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hendry, Lee, and Sarasota Counties. AAASWFL is the state’s designated Aging and Disability Resource Center for Southwest Florida. The organization is committed to connecting older adults and adults with disabilities to resources and assistance for living safely with independence and dignity. In addition to the Elder Helpline, AAASWFL offers SHINE Medicare Counseling, health and wellness programming, and elder abuse prevention education.
More information is available at www.aaaswfl.org or by calling the toll-free Helpline at 866-413-5337 (866-41-ELDER).
