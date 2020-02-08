BABCOCK RANCH — Xavier Martinez isn't very verbal.
He was diagnosed with autism at 2, and would struggle with tantrums, not speaking much, nor expressing himself.
Now 8, he's happier, his mother Sophia Martinez said, more outgoing.
And it's thanks to his weekly rides with a 2,000-pound animal: A horse.
Xavier is one of 95 people with disabilities in the region that does therapeutic horseback riding with the Special Equestrians, a nonprofit serving both children and adults in Charlotte, Lee, Hendry and Glades counties.
Saturday, Xavier showed off his trotting and other skills at the Special Equestrians' 29th annual Ride-A-Thon, a fundraiser for the nonprofit at Babcock Ranch in Charlotte County.
Equestrians also brought their own horses Saturday, with three trails to choose from, ranging from 2.5 to 14 miles.
When some kids first come to the program, they've never spoken a word, said the nonprofit's executive director, Jan Fifer.
They're scared, and don't even want to put on a helmet, said longtime volunteer Bill Curtis.
But later, "their first word is the name of their horse," Fifer said.
"Horses have a calming effect," Curtis said.
Parents also tell Fifer that with the program their kids concentrate better and act more independently. The horses also help increase muscle tone, helping those with physical challenges.
Those in the program are 8 to 83. Though each lesson is $15, that only covers a quarter of the costs to run the program, Fifer said. And for those who can't afford the lessons, the nonprofit offers scholarships.
"We won't turn anyone away," Fifer said.
The program started in 1987 with borrowed horses and ponies. In 2007, the nonprofit purchased a place in Fort Myers with a barn for the 13 horses and other amenities to help the organization carry out its mission.
"We can help more people in different ways," Fifer said.
The Special Equestrians is a United Way Partner Agency that "could not run without volunteers," Fifer said. There are approximately 140 volunteers that come weekly, but the organization always needs more. Volunteers wishing to be side walkers, who monitor and stand next to the riders, don't have to have prior experience and will be offered training.
The nonprofit offers therapeutic riding Tuesday and Thursday afternoons and Wednesday and Saturday mornings. Therapeutic carriage driving classes are also taught from the late fall to spring on Tuesday afternoons.
To learn more about the Special Equestrians or to volunteer, call the organization at 239-226-1221 or visit www.SpecialEquestrians.net.
