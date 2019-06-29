By LIZ HARDAWAY
Cases of hepatitis A have nearly tripled statewide since last year.
And we are not immune. Both Charlotte and Sarasota counties went from having just two cases each of hepatitis A last year, to having 15 and 16 cases respectively so far this year. DeSoto County had no cases in 2018, and has two confirmed cases so far this year.
Hepatitis A cases are increasing all over the country, primarily in the homeless population and with people who abuse drugs, according to Michael Drennon, the disease intervention services program manager for the Sarasota County Health Department.
Last week, Sarasota County Jail announced an inmate had recently tested positive.
“We have had no prior cases in our facility, but we were made aware of an increase in Hep A cases throughout the state in March so it has certainly been on our radar,” said Kaitlyn Perez, spokesperson for Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
What is hepatitis A?
Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection that is usually short-term and does not become chronic. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Only in rare cases does the infection cause death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, diarrhea, clay-colored bowel movements, joint pain and jaundice, according to the CDC. Symptoms typically last less than two months, but can last up to six months.
How do you get hepatitis A?
The infection spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from a small, undetected amount of stool from an infected person. This typically happens when food is contaminated.
Hepatitis A can also spread from close personal contact with an infected person, such as through sex or caring for someone who is ill.
Who is at risk?
You are at risk if you...
Are in direct contact with someone who has hepatitis A.
Have recently visited a country where the virus is common.
Are having sex with someone who has the virus.
Use injection or non-injection drugs.
Are homeless or in temporary housing.
Have recently been incarcerated.
How do I avoid the disease?
Wash. Your. Hands. Wash your hands after using the bathroom, after changing a diaper, before preparing or eating food, wash them even if you feel a little bit dirty. And don’t use hand sanitizer, even if it’s alcohol-based, because that does not kill hepatitis A germs. Use soap, and lather your hands under warm running water for at least 20 seconds.
You can also get a vaccine to protect yourself, which is available at many health care provider’s offices, pharmacies and county health departments.
The vaccine has been shown to protect people from the infection for at least 20 years.
In 2018, almost all — 97% of the hepatitis A cases — involved unvaccinated people, and 77% had to be hospitalized, the state health department reported. The highest occurrence in cases found in Florida were in adults 30-39.
What is Charlotte County doing?
To limit the spread of hepatitis A in Charlotte County, the Department of Health started collaborating with the jail in August 2018 to immunize inmates, as they are considered a vulnerable population.
The department also does immunization outreach at drug treatment clinics and with the homeless population.
“The risk for hepatitis A is higher among those who use any illicit drug (injection and non-injection),” said Charlotte County Health Department spokesperson Jennifer Sexton. “A drug-use epidemic increases the number of people at high risk for hepatitis A.”
Over 600 vaccinations have been administered to both adults and children this year.
What is Sarasota County doing?
The county’s health department is working with the local jail, in-patient and out-patient clinics and homeless shelters to provide the Hep A vaccine.
The department has administered approximately 500 vaccines so far this year.
They are also educating these risk groups to not only offer the vaccine, but to help them understand the risk.
Email: Liz.Hardaway@yoursun.com
