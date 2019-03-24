Arcadia-based medical cannabis company Columbia Care Florida will expand its local grow-and-distribution operation as part of a strategy to put Columbia dispensaries across Florida.
Right now, Columbia Care’s products are delivery-only, and that is limited to the local area. That’s about to change, as Columbia goes full retail across Florida, with Sarasota the likely first dispensary location.
More product will have to be developed, grown and delivered. For that, the company will turn to its Arcadia laboratories, greenhouses and distribution operations on U.S. Highway 17 a couple miles south of State Road 70.
Columbia set up the growing-production-distribution operation last summer, one of 16 across the United States. It is the company’s lone Florida facility.
“Arcadia will continue to play a critical role in our expansion across Florida,” Columbia CEO Nicholas Vita said in an email.
“We are currently in the process of outlining an additional expansion in our grow operations in Arcadia at our current site in anticipation of meeting market demand.”
Vita said he expects worker levels will reach about a dozen by summer, along with nine corporate managers.
The Florida expansion takes the $1.3 billion Columbia Care LLC from a delivery-only provider to onsite seller of a full range of medical marijuana and marijuana-based CBD products. “We plan to open 30 dispensaries around the state,” Vita said in a July 2018 press release.
Columbia’s expansion in recent years comes as it turns to Canada’s Aequitas NEO Exchange to fund a core strategy it boasts will “lead the development of the global cannabis industry.”
A prelude to the Initial Public Offering is a planned merger with Canada’s Canaccord Genuity Growth Corp. Columbia expects to close the merger by the end of April.
For purposes of the Business Combination, Canaccord Genuity Growth received a Canadian dollar valuation of $60.7 million and Columbia Care a U.S. dollar valuation of $1.35 billion. Their first placement will be $35 million (US) at $2.30 a share.
Columbia’s timing on its Florida expansion could not be better. It comes as it and other Florida-licensed medical cannabis companies get the greenlight from the legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis to sell the full marijuana flower in any form.
That’s after DeSantis pressured legislators to put smokable flower on the list of allowed forms of the weed, now essentially limited to cannabis extracts. Industry analysts expect placement of smokable marijuana on the products list will create a huge surge of business for cannabis companies across Florida.
Even without the smokable version, the Florida industry was expected to surpass revenue of $1 billion by the end of 2020.
Vita said vape cannabis oil products are the most popular among Columbia’s customers. But he said he expects big things from the addition of flower offerings.
“Just as we have seen an enormous expansion year over year in the number of patients entering the medical program and referral base, we anticipate that the introduction of flower into the market will create additional demand not yet seen with an extract-only market,” Vita said in his email.
“We fully expect a large demand for high-quality flower alongside the demand for pharmaceutical-quality medicinal products,” Vita noted, and listed products that included tinctures, vaporization oils and oral capsules.
“Columbia Care products,” Vita said, “begin with a cultivation process that takes place in the company’s controlled-environment agricultural production facility.”
Most of Columbia’s current production, distribution and retail operations are in the northeast.
Columbia came to Arcadia as a partner with Better-Gro, the original license holder located in Arcadia. The process they established, Vita said, enables “us to produce some of the highest quality products available anywhere in the country right in Arcadia.”
