Aggie Allbright, president of Security Alarm Corp. of Port Charlotte, celebrated her business's 40th anniversary by donating $500 to the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte. Holding the check are Animal Welfare League board president Cherie George (left), shelter director Karen Slomba and board member Nanette Leonard. 

