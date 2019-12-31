PUNTA GORDA — Unmarked surveillance Monday afternoon led to multiple charges against two previously convicted felons, including violation of probation and trafficking in heroin, according to authorities.
A Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy was conducting surveillance near a convenience store on Cooper Street known for illegal narcotics sales, according to court records.
The deputy ran the tags of a white Chevrolet, which had an expired registration, and began to follow it as it left the store. The car, which was being driven by West Park, Fla., resident Shayne Boomhower, 33, then made a quick left turn, and the deputy activated his siren. Boomhower made another quick left turn and accelerated, but then came to a busy intersection and had nowhere to go, court records stated.
The deputy exited his vehicle, grabbed his pistol and called for backup. The deputy then asked Boomhower and his passenger, 39-year-old John Ohle, to exit the vehicle. Ohle resides in the 15400 block of Lime Drive in Punta Gorda.
Both Boomhower and Ohle are previously convicted felons.
Upon searching the car, deputies found numerous syringes, one even loaded with Fentanyl, on the passenger side. Ohle was then put in handcuffs.
Deputies then found a small baggie with two partial pills in the cup holder, a black bag with a scale and vaping supplies under the driver’s seat, and a pair of brass knuckles. When speaking to deputies, Boomhower was trying to use his sleeve to cover fresh track marks on his left arm.
While Ohle was being placed into a patrol vehicle, he became angry and told deputies that Boomhower also had drugs on him.
Boomhower, who was also under arrest, said he had narcotics stuffed down his pants. A plastic baggie, with two smaller baggies inside, then fell from his left pant leg containing 3 grams of methamphetamine and 4.5 grams of heroin, court records stated.
Boomhower was charged with trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ohle was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation.
As of Tuesday afternoon, both are being held at Charlotte County Jail — Boomhower with a $99,000 bond and Ohle without bond.
