Authorities found guns and drugs in a Punta Gorda couple’s motel room, including heroin in the room’s Gideon Bible.
Lee County Sheriff’s Office tracked Alicia Swartz, 33, and JD Irons, 31, to room 230 in the Knights Inn on Jones Loop Road in Punta Gorda. Irons had outstanding warrants in their jurisdiction, and both suspects were convicted felons. Detectives with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit helped in the apprehension of the couple.
Aside from a baggie of heroin in the Bible, detectives searching the room also found:
- 12 small baggies of fentanyl in an Ice Breakers container
- cocaine in a prescription bottle
- methamphetamine
- a prescription-grade naloxone patch, which law enforcement officers use to reverse drug overdoses
- two handguns, including a Glock 27 that was stolen out of Lee County. Both were loaded with a bullet in the chamber.
Swartz told law enforcement after being arrested that neither her nor Irons are employed, but that Irons sells cocaine to make money, according to Swartz’ arrest report.
Swartz was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm ammunition or a weapon by a Florida convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and possession of opium or a schedule I or II derivative with intent to sell, grand theft of firearm. As of Wednesday afternoon, she was being held with a bond of $88,000.
Irons was charged with possession of opium or a schedule I or II derivative with intent to sell, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, grand theft of a firearm, possession of cocaine and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He also had an out-of-county warrant. His bond is also $88,000.
Swartz was previously charged with selling and possession of cocaine, petty larceny, and prostitution or assignation to commit prostitution in Lee County.
Irons was previously charged with selling heroin, domestic violence and burglary in Lee County.
How appropriate. Heroin is the only way anyone could get through this overhyped Book of Fables.
